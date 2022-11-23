Nov. 30
Girls Basketball
West Salem home jamboree 6:55 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Perrydale vs. Alsea 5:30 p.m.
West Salem away jamboree 5 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Dallas at Lebanon (Weisbrodt Invitational)
Dec. 1
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Central Washington University, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Central Washington University, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs. Grand View Christian Academy 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Gaston 6 p.m.
Dallas at Tillamook at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs. Grand View Christian Academy 7 p.m.
Perrydale at Gaston 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Cascade 5:30 p.m.
West Salem at Liberty at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Central at Cascade 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. Glencoe (Dallas Tournament) 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
West Salem at Reynolds
Dec. 3
Men’s Basketball
WOU @ Northwest Nazarene, 7:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU @ Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dallas vs. Putnam (Dallas Tournament) noon
High School Wrestling
Central at Cascade 9 a.m.
Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
West Salem vs. Tigard 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at McMinnville 7 p.m.
Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian 5:30 p.m.
Central vs. Mountain View 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. Cascade 7 p.m.
West Salem at Silverton 7 p.m.
Dec. 8
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy 7 p.m.
Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 9
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs. Southwest Christian 5:30 p.m.
West Salem at Silverton 7 p.m.
Central vs. Glencoe 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
West Salem vs. Tigard 6:30 p.m.
Falls City vs. Southwest Christian 7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
West Salem at North Bend Coast Classic
Dec. 10
High School Wrestling
West Salem at North Bend Coast Classic
Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Falls City at Jewell 6 p.m.
Central vs. Lebanon at 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs. St. Paul 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale vs. St. Paul 5:30 p.m.
West Salem vs. Mountain Side 6:30 p.m.
Central at Lebanon 7 p.m.
