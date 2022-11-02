Scoreboard
Football
Central bye week
Dallas 79, Crescent Valley 71 - Dallas 5-3 overall
Falls City 15, Alsea 31 - Falls City 1-3 overall
Perrydale 0, St. Paul 52 - Perrydale 6-2 overall
West Salem 0, Sheldon 41 - West Salem 1-8 overall
Volleyball
Central won 3-1 vs. Woodburn, Oct. 25
Dallas loss 0-3 vs. Crater, Oct. 29
Falls City loss 1-3 vs. Willamette Valley Christian, Oct. 20
West Salem 0-3 loss vs. Central Catholic, Oct. 26
Perrydale lost 0-3 vs. Powder Valley, Oct. 26
Boys Soccer
Central lost 0-1 vs. McKay, Oct. 29
West Salem loss 0-3 vs. Jesuit, Oct.29
Girls Soccer
Central lost 1-2 vs. McKay, Oct. 29
Dallas won 1-0 vs. Silverton (JV), Oct. 27
West Salem loss 2-3 vs. Oregon City, Oct. 29
Schedule
