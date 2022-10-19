Scores
Football
Central 42, Lebanon 8 - Central 5-2 overall
Dallas 26, South Albany 29 - Dallas 4-2 overall
Perrydale 68, Alsea 20 - Perrydale 5-1 overall
West Salem 48, McNary 7 - West Salem 1-6 overall
Volleyball
Central lost 0-2 to Camas (WA) (Sherwood tourney), Oct. 8
Dallas won 3-0 vs. Lebanon, Oct. 13
Falls City won 3-1 vs. Livingstone Adventist, Oct. 13
West Salem 1-3 loss vs. Sprague, Oct. 11
Perrydale lost 0-3 vs. Crosshill Christian, Oct. 14
Boys Soccer
Central lost 1-3 vs. West Albany, Oct. 13
West Salem lost 0-3 vs. McNary, Oct.14
Girls Soccer
Central lost 0-3 vs. Silverton, Oct. 13
Dallas won 8-0 vs. South Albany (JV), Oct. 11
West Salem tied 2-2 vs. McNary, Oct. 14
Schedule
Wednesday Oct. 19
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
Dallas and Central at McKay High School
West Salem home meet vs. McNary
Thursday Oct. 20
Volleyball
Central at South Albany 7 p.m.
Falls City vs. Willamette Valley Christian 6 p.m.
Perrydale at Crosshill Christian 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Central at McKay 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Lebanon (JV) 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central vs. McKay 7 p.m.
Dallas at Woodburn (JV) 4 p.m.
Football
Falls City at Northwest Christian (WA) 7 p.m.
Friday Oct. 21
Football
Central vs. Dallas 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs. Mohawk 7 p.m.
West Salem at North Salem 7 p.m.
Volleyball
West Salem vs. North Salem 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Salem at Sprague 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
West Salem vs. Sprague 6:30 p.m.
