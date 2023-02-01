Results
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Falls City loss at Perrydale 51-35
Girls Basketball
Falls City win at Perrydale 42-23
Thursday, Jan. 26
Men’s Basketball
WOU win at Simon Fraser 75-73
Boys Basketball
Central loss vs Woodburn 65-55
Dallas loss vs Silverton 73-34
Falls City win vs Oregon School for the Deaf 61-28
West Salem win vs South Salem 75-66
Girls Basketball
Falls City win vs Oregon School for the Deaf 40-6
Central win vs Woodburn 56-35
Dallas loss at Silverton 50-10
West Salem win at South Salem 53-44
Saturday, Jan. 28
Men’s Basketball
WOU win at Western Washington 72-70
Boys Basketball
Perrydale loss at Elkton 47-33
Women’s Basketball
WOU win vs Saint Martin’s 72-63
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Results available after I-O press time
Boys Basketball
Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs West Albany, 7 p.m.
Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m.
schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Perrydale vs Columbia Christian, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Medford, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
College Track & Field
WOU at Washington State Open & Invitational
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Falls City vs CS Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs Damascus Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City vs CS Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
College Track & Field
WOU at Washington State Open & Invitational
Boys Basketball
Central vs South Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central vs South Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Corvallis, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
College Track & Field
WOU at Washington State Open & Invitational
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Saint Martin’s, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Seattle Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Perrydale at Alsea, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Perrydake at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Central vs Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Falls City at St Paul, 7 p.m.
Perrydale vs Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Falls City at St Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale vs Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Dallas at Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Men’s Basektball
WOU vs Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Western Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
College Track & Field
WOU at University of Washington Husky Classic
Boys Basketball
Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas at McKay, 7 p.m.
Perrydale at CS Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Perrydale at CS Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Central vs West Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs McKay, 7 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Central at Philomath, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
College Track & Field
WOU at University of Washington Husky Classic
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Seattle Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Simon Fraser, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs North Salem, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Corvallis, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at South Albany, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem vs North Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Fairbanks, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Fairbanks, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Central vs Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Men’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 6:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
College Track & Field
WOU at GNAC Indoor Championships
Tuesday, Feb. 21
College Track & Field
WOU at GNAC Indoor Championships
Boys Basketball
Central vs McKay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at McKay, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs Lebanon, 7 p.m.
West Salem at McNary, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Boys Basketball
Central at Dallas, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dallas at Central, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs Sprague, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Men’s Basketball
WOU vs Central Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
WOU vs Central Washington, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Boys Basketball
Central at Woodburn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas vs Silverton, 7 p.m.

