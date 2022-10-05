Football
Central 35, West Albany 28 - Central 3-2 overall
Dallas bye week
Falls City/Kings Valley vs. Perrydale game canceled
West Salem 7, South Salem 35 - West Salem 0-5 overall
Volleyball
Central lost 0-3 to Dallas, Sept. 29
Dallas won 3-0 at Central, Sept. 29
Falls City won 3-0 vs. C.S. Lewis Academy, Sept. 29
West Salem won 2-0 vs. McMinnville at Westview Tourney, Oct. 1
West Salem won 2-0 vs. Cleveland at Westview Tourney, Oct. 1
West Salem lost 0-2 vs. McNary at Westview Tourney, Oct. 1
Perrydale won 3-0 vs. Willamette Valley Christian, Sept. 29
Boys Soccer
Central tied 1-1 vs. South Albany, Sept. 29
West Salem lost 1-3 vs. South Salem, Sept. 30
Girls Soccer
Central lost 1-3 at South Albany, Sept. 29
West Salem lost 1-2 at South Salem, Sept. 30
