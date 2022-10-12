Football
Central 49, McKay 13 - Central 4-2 overall
Dallas 48, Corvallis 26 - Dallas 4-1 overall
Falls City/Kings Valley 56, Jewell 35 - Falls City 1-2 overall
Perrydale 6, Myrtle Point 50 - Perrydale 4-1 overall
West Salem 21, Sprague 35 - West Salem 0-6 overall
Volleyball
Central lost 0-3 to Crescent Valley, Oct. 6
Central lost 0-2 to Camas (WA), Oct 8 (Sherwood Tourney)
Dallas lost 0-3 vs. South Albany, Oct. 5
Dallas lost 1-2 vs. Sister, Oct. 8 (Clearwater Classic Tourney)
Falls City won 3-1 vs. Willamette Valley Christian, Oct. 6
West Salem lost 0-2 vs. Sisters, Oct. 8 (Clearwater Classic Tourney)
West Salem won 2-1 vs. Sprague Oct. 8 (Clearwater Classic Tourney)
Perrydale won 3-0 vs. C.S. Lewis Academy, Oct. 6
Boys Soccer
Central lost 0-2 vs. Silverton, Oct. 4
West Salem won 3-0 vs. Sprague, Oct. 4
Girls Soccer
Central lost 0-7 vs. South Albany, Oct. 6
Dallas won 4-0 vs. McKay (JV), Oct. 6
West Salem won 3-2 vs. Sprague, Oct. 4
