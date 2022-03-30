Wednesday, March 30 Softball
West Salem at Sunset, 5 p.m.
Perrydale at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Central, North Salem at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 31 Baseball
Dallas at McDaniel, at Walker Stadium, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Perrydale., Falls City at Austin Smith Throwers Invitational, at St. Paul, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Crescent Valley at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 1 Baseball
West Salem at South Eugene, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at Barlow, 5 p.m.
West Salem at Roseburg, at Stewart Park, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Dallas, Central, West Salem, Bend, McNary, South Albany, Sprague, Stayton at Titan Track Classic, at West Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 2 Track and field
Perrydale at Mark Dean Invitational, at Tillamook 11 a.m.
Monday, April 4 Baseball
Scappoose at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central at Hillsboro, 5 p.m.
West Salem at Thurston, 5 p.m.
Boys golf
Dallas, Central at MWC tournament, at OGA Golf Course, noon
West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Perrydale at Special District 2 tournament, Chehalem Gleen Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Girls golf
Dallas, Central at MWC tournament, at Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, time TBD
Tuesday, April 5 Baseball
Sheldon at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Softball
Perrydale at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Sprague at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
Central at South Albany, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague, 4 p.m.
Girls golf
West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, 11 a.m.
