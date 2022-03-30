Wednesday, March 30 Softball

West Salem at Sunset, 5 p.m.

Perrydale at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Central, North Salem at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 Baseball

Dallas at McDaniel, at Walker Stadium, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Perrydale., Falls City at Austin Smith Throwers Invitational, at St. Paul, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Crescent Valley at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

West Salem at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 1 Baseball

West Salem at South Eugene, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at Barlow, 5 p.m.

West Salem at Roseburg, at Stewart Park, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Dallas, Central, West Salem, Bend, McNary, South Albany, Sprague, Stayton at Titan Track Classic, at West Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 Track and field

Perrydale at Mark Dean Invitational, at Tillamook 11 a.m.

Monday, April 4 Baseball

Scappoose at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Softball

Central at Hillsboro, 5 p.m.

West Salem at Thurston, 5 p.m.

Boys golf

Dallas, Central at MWC tournament, at OGA Golf Course, noon

West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Perrydale at Special District 2 tournament, Chehalem Gleen Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Girls golf

Dallas, Central at MWC tournament, at Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, time TBD

Tuesday, April 5 Baseball

Sheldon at West Salem, 5 p.m.

Softball

Perrydale at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Sprague at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

Central at South Albany, 4 p.m.

West Salem at Sprague, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, 11 a.m.

