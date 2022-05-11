Wednesday, May 11
Baseball
North Salem at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Central at West Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m. doubleheader
Lebanon at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Vernonia. 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Dallas, Central at MWC championships, at West Albany,
Thursday, May 12
Baseball
Wilsonville at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Softball
West Salem at Bend, 3 p.m. doubleheader
Track and field
West Salem at MVC championships, at McKay, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Baseball
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.
South Albany at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Dallas, Central at MWC championships, at West Albany
West Salem at MWC championships, at McKay, 3 p.m.
Perrydale, Falls City at Special District 1 championships, at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 14
Track and field
Perrydale, Falls City at Special District 1 championships, at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Baseball
Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Central at South Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at North Salem, 4:30p.m.
Central at West Albany, 5 p.m.
Girls golf
Dallas at Class 5A tournament, Emerald Valley Golf & Resort, Creswell
Tuesday, May 17
Softball
McNary at West Salem, 5:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Dallas at Class 5A tournament, Emerald Valley Golf & Resort, Creswell
