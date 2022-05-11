Wednesday, May 11

Baseball

North Salem at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Central at West Albany, 5 p.m.

Softball

McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m. doubleheader

Lebanon at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Perrydale at Vernonia. 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Dallas, Central at MWC championships, at West Albany,

Thursday, May 12

Baseball

Wilsonville at West Salem, 5 p.m.

Softball

West Salem at Bend, 3 p.m. doubleheader

Track and field

West Salem at MVC championships, at McKay, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Baseball

Dallas at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.

South Albany at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.

McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Dallas, Central at MWC championships, at West Albany

West Salem at MWC championships, at McKay, 3 p.m.

Perrydale, Falls City at Special District 1 championships, at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 14

Track and field

Perrydale, Falls City at Special District 1 championships, at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Baseball

Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Central at South Albany, 5 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at North Salem, 4:30p.m.

Central at West Albany, 5 p.m.

Girls golf

Dallas at Class 5A tournament, Emerald Valley Golf & Resort, Creswell

Tuesday, May 17

Softball

McNary at West Salem, 5:15 p.m.

Girls golf

Dallas at Class 5A tournament, Emerald Valley Golf & Resort, Creswell

