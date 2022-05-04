Wednesday, May 4

Baseball

Dallas at South Albany, 5 p.m.

Softball

Silverton at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m.

West Salem at Bend, 3 p.m. doubleheader

Thursday, May 5

Boys tennis

West Salem at McKay 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

McKay at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Baseball

South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Softball

McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Baseball

West Salem at Summit, noon doubleheader

Softball

Summit at West Salem, noon doubleheader

Perrydale at Neah-Kah-Nie, 2 p.m.

Track and field

Falls City at Perrydale Invitational, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 9

Baseball

Dallas at North Salem, 5 p.m.

West Albany at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Gaston at Perrydale, 2 p.m. doubleheader

Boys tennis

West Salem at MVC championships, at Caldera

Girls tennis

West Salem at MVC championships, at Sprague

Boys golf

Dallas at MWC district tournament, at Pine Ridge Golf Club, Springfield

West Salem at regional tournament, at Tokatee Golf Club, Blue River

Girls golf

West Salem at regional tournament, at Tokatee Golf Club, Blue River

Tuesday, May 10

Baseball

South Salem at West Salem, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

West Salem at MVC championships, at Caldera

Girls tennis

West Salem at MVC championships, at Sprague

