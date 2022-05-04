Wednesday, May 4
Baseball
Dallas at South Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
Silverton at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m.
West Salem at Bend, 3 p.m. doubleheader
Thursday, May 5
Boys tennis
West Salem at McKay 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
McKay at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Baseball
South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Softball
McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Baseball
West Salem at Summit, noon doubleheader
Softball
Summit at West Salem, noon doubleheader
Perrydale at Neah-Kah-Nie, 2 p.m.
Track and field
Falls City at Perrydale Invitational, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 9
Baseball
Dallas at North Salem, 5 p.m.
West Albany at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Gaston at Perrydale, 2 p.m. doubleheader
Boys tennis
West Salem at MVC championships, at Caldera
Girls tennis
West Salem at MVC championships, at Sprague
Boys golf
Dallas at MWC district tournament, at Pine Ridge Golf Club, Springfield
West Salem at regional tournament, at Tokatee Golf Club, Blue River
Girls golf
West Salem at regional tournament, at Tokatee Golf Club, Blue River
Tuesday, May 10
Baseball
South Salem at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
West Salem at MVC championships, at Caldera
Girls tennis
West Salem at MVC championships, at Sprague
