Wednesday, Sept. 7
Boys soccer
West Salem at Lake Oswego, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Volleyball
Corvallis at Dallas, 6 p.m.
South Albany at Central, 6 p.m.
Perrydale at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Newport at Dallas JV, 7 p.m.
Central at Centennial, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dallas JV at Sprague JV, 4 p.m.
Central at Putnam, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Football
McKay at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Lake Oswego at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
C.S. Lewis Academy at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Forest Grove at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Football
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.
Cross country
Central, West Salem at Ash Creek XC Festival, Ash Creek Preserve, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Dallas at Tualatin tournament, all day
West Salem at Southridge tournament, all day
Monday, Sept. 12
Volleyball
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dallas JV at Corvallis JV2, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Volleyball
Central at Silverton, 6 p.m.
McNary at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Central at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
West Salem at McMinnville (Wortman Stadium), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.