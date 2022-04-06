Schedule

Wednesday, April 6

Baseball

Nelson at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at Tigard, 5 p.m.

Central at Beaverton, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Silverton, South Albany at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Falls City at 2A/3A Special District 2 meet, at Sheridan, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 7 Baseball

Central at McDaniel, at Walker Stadium, 4 p.m.

West Salem at Silverton, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

West Salem at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

West Albany at Central, 4 p.m.

West Linn at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 8 Baseball

Benson at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Softball

Century at Central, 5 p.m.

West Salem at Tigard, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 Track and field

Central at Sherwood Need for Speed Classic, 11 a.m.

Perrydale, Falls City at St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis

West Salem at Caldera, 2:15 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mountain View at West Salem, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 11 Baseball

West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Central at North Salem, 5 p.m.

Softball

West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.

North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.

Sprague at West Salem, 5 p.m.

Boys golf

Central, Dallas at MWC tournament, at Springhill Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Perrydale at Special District 2 match, at Stone Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Girls golf

Central, Dallas at MWC tournament, at OGA Golf Course, noon

Boys tennis

West Salem at South Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

South Salem at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 Baseball

Redmond at West Salem, 5 p.m. Boys tennis

Dallas at North Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

North Salem at Dallas, 4 p.m.

