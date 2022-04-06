Schedule
Wednesday, April 6
Baseball
Nelson at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at Tigard, 5 p.m.
Central at Beaverton, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Silverton, South Albany at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Falls City at 2A/3A Special District 2 meet, at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 7 Baseball
Central at McDaniel, at Walker Stadium, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
West Albany at Central, 4 p.m.
West Linn at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 8 Baseball
Benson at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Softball
Century at Central, 5 p.m.
West Salem at Tigard, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 9 Track and field
Central at Sherwood Need for Speed Classic, 11 a.m.
Perrydale, Falls City at St. Paul Buckaroo Roundup, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis
West Salem at Caldera, 2:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mountain View at West Salem, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 11 Baseball
West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Central at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Softball
West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.
Sprague at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Boys golf
Central, Dallas at MWC tournament, at Springhill Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.
West Salem at MVC match, at McNary Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Perrydale at Special District 2 match, at Stone Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Girls golf
Central, Dallas at MWC tournament, at OGA Golf Course, noon
Boys tennis
West Salem at South Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
South Salem at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12 Baseball
Redmond at West Salem, 5 p.m. Boys tennis
Dallas at North Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
North Salem at Dallas, 4 p.m.
