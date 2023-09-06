WEST SALEM HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday, Sept. 7
Girls Soccer: Mountainside at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: West Salem at Forest Grove, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 8
Football West Salem at Lake Oswego, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9
Cross Country: at Ash Creek XC Festival
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Volleyball: West Salem at McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer: West Salem at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer: McMinnville at West Salem
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday, Sept. 7
Volleyball: VB: Central at South Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Putnam at Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football: Corvallis at Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cross County: Ash Creek XC Festival
Boys Soccer: Central at Eagle Point, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Girls Soccer: Hillsboro at Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Boys Soccer: Central at North Eugene, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Silverton at Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Girls Soccer: Central at Sandy, 7 p.m.
DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday, Aug. 7
Volleyball: Dallas at Corvallis, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football: Dallas at McKay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cross Country: At Ash Creek XC Festival
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Volleyball: Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
FALLS CITY/KINGS VALLEY CHARTER
Thursday, Sept. 7
Volleyball: St. Paul at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football: C.S. Lewis Academy at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Volleyball: Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
PERRYDALE
Thursday, Sept. 7
Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football: Perrydale at Crosspoint Christian, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept 11
Volleyball: Jewell at Perrydale (St. Paul), 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Perrydale at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Vollyball: Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.
