Wednesday, Aug. 31
Girls soccer
West Salem at Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Football
Perrydale at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Corvallis at Central, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Central, 5 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale, 4 p.m.
Delphian at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Parkrose at Dallas JV, 7 p.m.
Central at Reynolds, 4 p.m.
Beaverton at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Reynolds at Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Football
Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Central at South Albany, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Sherwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Cross country
Dallas, Central, West Salem at Ultimook, Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook, 8:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Volleyball
Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m.
Dallas at West Albany, 6:30 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Benson at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Churchill at West Salem, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.