Wednesday, Sept. 14
Boys Soccer
Nelson (JV) at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Volleyball
McKay at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
West Albany at Central, 6 p.m.
Perrydale at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Crosshill Christian at Falls City/Kings Vally Char., 6 p.m.
North Salem at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Prospect Charter/Butte Falls at Perrydale, noon.
Boys Soccer
Central at Benson, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Thurston, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sandy at Central, 7 p.m.
West Salem at Thurston, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Football
Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Silverton at Central, 7 p.m.
North Medford at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Volleyball
Dallas at Sprague Tourney, time to be determined.
Central at Sprague Tourney, time to be determined.
West Salem at Grant Tourney, time to be determined.
Cross Country
Dallas at Northwest Class, Lane Community College, 10 a.m.
West Salem at Northwest Classic, Lane Community College, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Volleyball
Dallas at South Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Central at Corvallis, 6:15 p.m.
Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.
South Salem at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sandy at Central, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Academy at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Academy at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Volleyball
Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Corvallis (JV) at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Dallas hosts MWC Preview Meet, time to be determined.
Central at MWC Preview Meet in Dallas, time to be determined
