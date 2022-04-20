Wednesday, April 20 Baseball

Corvallis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Crescent Valley at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 Softball

Perrydale at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Dallas at Silverton, 4 p.m.

Central, South Albany at North Salem, 4 p.m.

West Salem at Sprague, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Silverton at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m.

Sprague at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 22 Baseball

Dallas at Corvallis, 5 p.m.

Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at South Albany, 4 p.m.

West Salem at South Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Central, West Salem at John Oliver Invitational, at Central, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Rob Allen Twilight Invitational, at Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 Baseball

Mountain View at West Salem, noon doubleheader

Softball

West Salem at Mountain View, noon doubleheader

Track and field

Perrydale, Falls City at Jewell Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, April 25 Baseball

Dallas at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

North Salem at Dallas, 5 p.m.

West Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Knappa at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Dallas, Central at MWC tournament, at Trysting Tree Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

Perrydale at league tournament, at Salishan Golf Links, time TBD

Girls golf

Dallas, Central at Mallard Creek Invitational, at Mallard Creek Golf Club, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26 Baseball

West Salem at McNary, 5 p.m.

Softball

West Salem at McNary, 5 p.m.

St. Paul at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

South Salem at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Dallas at West Albany, 4 p.m.

Corvallis, North Salem at Central, 4 p.m.

Parkrose at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

West Albany at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Central at Corvallis, 4 p.m.

