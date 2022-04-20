Wednesday, April 20 Baseball
Corvallis at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Crescent Valley at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
McKay at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21 Softball
Perrydale at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Dallas at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Central, South Albany at North Salem, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Silverton at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m.
Sprague at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 22 Baseball
Dallas at Corvallis, 5 p.m.
Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at South Albany, 4 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Central, West Salem at John Oliver Invitational, at Central, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Rob Allen Twilight Invitational, at Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 Baseball
Mountain View at West Salem, noon doubleheader
Softball
West Salem at Mountain View, noon doubleheader
Track and field
Perrydale, Falls City at Jewell Invite, 10:30 a.m.
Monday, April 25 Baseball
Dallas at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
North Salem at Dallas, 5 p.m.
West Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Knappa at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Dallas, Central at MWC tournament, at Trysting Tree Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
Perrydale at league tournament, at Salishan Golf Links, time TBD
Girls golf
Dallas, Central at Mallard Creek Invitational, at Mallard Creek Golf Club, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26 Baseball
West Salem at McNary, 5 p.m.
Softball
West Salem at McNary, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
South Salem at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Dallas at West Albany, 4 p.m.
Corvallis, North Salem at Central, 4 p.m.
Parkrose at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
West Albany at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Central at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
