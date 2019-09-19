Putnam boys soccer crushes Dallas Dragons

DALLAS – The Dallas High School Dragons boys soccer team suffered a letdown on Tuesday, falling 8-2 to the Putnam Kingsmen.

From the beginning, the Kingsmen (3-1 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) kept the pressure on the Dragons (2-1 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference); ten minutes into the game, the Kingsmen scored a goal – and four minutes later, did it again.

At halftime, the score was 3-0, with the Dragons struggling to take control of the game.

Head coach Victor Calderon said lot of the struggle has to do with the team’s lack of experience.

“We’re rebuilding and it’s a lot of work,” Calderon said. "We only have five seniors, a couple juniors, and it’s very tough to compete against an older team. That’s the big thing, is seeing, going forward, how can we compete with these guys even though we’re younger and smaller than them.”

Opening the second half, the Dragons switched up its offensive tactics, and with 24 minutes to go, sophomore John Aebi clinched a goal from the corner, with an assist from senior Carson Overstreet.

"The first half we practiced more of a defensively set play-style, and we didn’t have as much of an offensive,” said Overstreet, “and then probably about halfway through the first half we chose to go back to what we’re used to and play up top more.”

The Dragons managed to record one more goal from sophomore Ethan Fech, and an assist from Caleb Jones, with 14 minutes to go before the Kingsmen retaliated with another goal a minute later.

Suffering a tough loss like that is tough.

“Tonight was not the best,” said Overstreet. “It was a harder team than last year that we played, but I still felt like we had some goods opportunities on offense that changed into goals, especially on corners, we had some good plays on corners.”

Two more games remain of the preseason – which means two more games to solidify things before the Dragons face the Corvallis Spartans – the defending 5A champions.

“There is a lot of work that has to be done to get ready for that game,” Calderon said. “They’re a stacked team.”

Going up a team like that means going back to the basics. “Make sure that’s covered, and after that, it’s if the kids want it,” Calderon said. “And if they want, it we have a shot.”

The Dragons play at Parkrose on Monday at 4:30 p.m.