Brecht signs with Briar Cliff University
DALLAS - Last week, Dallas High School senior Ashton Brecht signed his letter of intent to wrestle for Briar Cliff University in Sioux Falls, Iowa.
The senior from Dallas High School finished out his final wrestling season as a Dragon by being crowned the OSAA 5A Mid-Willamette Conference district champion, as well as the 5A state champion for the 285-pound bracket.
Other high school accolades for Brecht include being a two-time placer at Reno World Championships; taking second place at state in 2019, and maintaining an overall 156-56 career record.
Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club: April 14
Event: Low Gross/Low Net - Combo Tees; 3rd Place - Huff Meyr - 38; 4th Place - Tie - Paul Disney & Rocky Kygar - 39; 5th Place - Tie - Lee Gamaney & Bob (Uno) Bennett - 40
Net: 1st Place - Wayne Baughman - 32; 2nd Place - Tie - Mike Romasco, Chuck Woodbeck & Al Fahlman -33; 3rd Place - Brent Burraston, Eldon Rivers, Jim Schoeder & Larry Ferguson - 35
Have a story? Contact Jennifer Biberston at jhalley@polkio.com.
