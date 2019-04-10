Results from Cross Creek Golf Tournament

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Back Nine - Green Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Kevin Birch - 37; 2nd Place - Rocky Kygar - 38; 3rd Place - Tie - Bob “Uno” Bennett & Wayne Weathers - 39.

Net: 1st Place - Al Fahlman - 28; 2nd Place - Junior Carmona - 32; 3rd Place - Pat Farrell - 33; 4th Place - Steve Ross - 34; 5th Place - Tie - Dick Carter, Ken Ross & Brent Burraston - 35.

Roth named NCBWA DII Pitcher of the week

DALLAS — Western Oregon’s Alex Roth was named the NCBWA Division II Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.

The junior righthander fired seven scoreless innings and struck out 15 in a 3-0 series-opening win against Saint Martin’s, setting a school record and tying the GNAC record for strikeouts in a game.

Roth surrendered three hits and one walk in his seven shutout innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. On the season, Roth is 5-0 with a 1.75 ERA, recording 56 strikeouts with 11 walks in 36.0 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .158 batting average.

Arceneaux named GNAC Player of the Week

PORTLAND — Western Oregon’s Ayanna Arceneaux was named the GNAC Player of the Week on Monday.

She went 8-for-12 at the plate with a run scored and three RBI in the weekend split, as well as scoring the first run of the game on

Have a story? Contact Jennifer Biberston at jhalley@polkio.com.