Results from Cross Creek Golf Tournament
Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Back Nine - Green Tees
Gross: 1st Place - Kevin Birch - 37; 2nd Place - Rocky Kygar - 38; 3rd Place - Tie - Bob “Uno” Bennett & Wayne Weathers - 39.
Net: 1st Place - Al Fahlman - 28; 2nd Place - Junior Carmona - 32; 3rd Place - Pat Farrell - 33; 4th Place - Steve Ross - 34; 5th Place - Tie - Dick Carter, Ken Ross & Brent Burraston - 35.
Roth named NCBWA DII Pitcher of the week
DALLAS — Western Oregon’s Alex Roth was named the NCBWA Division II Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.
The junior righthander fired seven scoreless innings and struck out 15 in a 3-0 series-opening win against Saint Martin’s, setting a school record and tying the GNAC record for strikeouts in a game.
Roth surrendered three hits and one walk in his seven shutout innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. On the season, Roth is 5-0 with a 1.75 ERA, recording 56 strikeouts with 11 walks in 36.0 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .158 batting average.
Arceneaux named GNAC Player of the Week
PORTLAND — Western Oregon’s Ayanna Arceneaux was named the GNAC Player of the Week on Monday.
She went 8-for-12 at the plate with a run scored and three RBI in the weekend split, as well as scoring the first run of the game on
Have a story? Contact Jennifer Biberston at jhalley@polkio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.