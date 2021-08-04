WOU hosts youth soccer camp

Western Oregon University’s Soccer program is hosting a free youth soccer camp 9-10 a.m. Aug. 14.

The camp, for ages 3-12, will be located on the grass soccer field off Stadium Drive North on the WOU campus.

WOU players and staff will be coaching this fun-filled hour as they prepare to kick off the 2021 season. No experience is necessary. Bring a soccer ball, if you have one, and tennis shoes or soccer cleats.

Participants can either register ahead of time or print and sign the waiver at wou.edu/business/wou-youth-soccer-clinic. Walkups are also welcome.

For more information, contact coach Izzy Creighton at creightoni@wou.edu.

WOU athletes make GNAC academic list

MONMOUTH — – Several Western Oregon University student-athletes were honored by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Faculty Athletic Representative (FAC) Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 or better. Of the 27 on the list for the Wolves, cross country/track and field led the way with eight. Soccer followed with seven, volleyball posted four, with football right behind with three. Women’s basketball and softball landed two on the list, while baseball had one on the list.

Six student-athletes held a 4.0 in Justin Crosswhite, Carly Cox, Rilee Carstensen, Kaitlyn Kruse, Bella Maclellan and Emily Olson.

Four seniors made the list in Crosswhite, Jakob Pruitt, Allyson Drury and Alexie Morris. Juniors on the list include Kamahoi Sanchez and Delaney Smith. Several sophomores were tabbed to the list in Hannah Rispler, Chloe Smith, Kruse, Cox and Keating Hinkley. The largest group on the list were freshmen with Matthew Jacobson, Wyatt Smith, Carstensen, Nicole Catlett, Madisyn Clark, Amity Deters, Jenelle Hurley, Emilia Kling, Lindie Larson, Maclellan, Olson, Liz Parker, Gabby Pulliam, Maliyah Thompson, Caitlin Wheeler and Natalie Willoughby.

Golfer hits hole-in-one

Cross Creek Golf Club reported a player hit a hole-in-one on July 16.

Mike Murray made the shot on hole No. 17, with a distance of 150 yard using a six iron.