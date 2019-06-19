Register for Fourth of July tournament

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The 46th annual tennis tournament is almost here to kick off the Fourth of July festivities, so don’t forget to register.

All are welcome. No experience necessary.

The tournament will take place June 29 and 30 at Central High School and Western Oregon University.

The tournament costs $15 for doubles and $25 for singles, with discounted rates for students.

Players are required to bring a can of tennis balls to the event.

Deadline for registration is June 25. Playing times and locations will be available June 27 after 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the tournament go toward the promotion of community tennis and the Central High School program. Donations are welcome.

To register, visit oregontennis.com.

For questions, contact Patti Youngren at 503-507-5760 or email her at patyoungr@aol.com.

Register for mini-marathon

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The 46th annual Fourth of July mini-marathon is open now for registration.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on July 4 at Monmouth City Hall, the marathon is a 2.6 mostly downhill race that tours the route of the Western Days Parade, and ends at the Independence Library.

Cost of registration before July 4 is $5 for youth 9 and younger, and $20 for 10 and older.

Mail-in registration and in-person registration is available.

For mail-in registration, send it to 833 N. High St., Monmouth, 97361. Make checks out to Mini Marathon. To register in person, go to any of these locations to drop off your form: Anytime Fitness, Brooks and Terry’s Espresso Stand and Monmouth Fitness Club.

You can pick up your race bib before July 4 at Anytime Fitness, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On race day, they can be found behind City Hall from 7-11:15 a.m.

Day-of registration is available from 8 to 10:30 a.m. sharp behind City Hall in Monmouth. Cost for day-of is $30 for adults and $10 for youth 9 and younger.

All proceeds of the race go to the Central Lions Club, Central High School Athletics, Ella Curran Community Food Bank and Kelsy Oldham Memorial Scholarship.

Registration forms are available at www.runsignup.com/Race/OR/Monmouth/4thofJulyMiniMarathon

Questions can also be answered on that website.