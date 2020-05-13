Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for May 5

Event:  Low Gross/Low Net - Combo Tees

Gross:  First place - Jim Schroeder - 36; second place - Bob (Uno) Bennett - 37; third place - Tie = Lee Gamaney, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Disney, Rocky Kygar & Wayne Weathers - 39;

Net: First place - Tie - Mike McDowell, Glen White & Wayne Baughman - 32; second place - Bob Parksion - 33; third place - Tie - Ken Dankenbring, Eric Olsen & Bob (Dos) Bennett - 34; fourth place - Tie = Jim Montgomery, Steve Ross & Tom Motko - 35.

