Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for May 12
Event: Low Gross./Low Net from the Green Tees
Gross: First place - Huff Meyr - 36;second place - Tie - Ted Bennett & Jim Hoppel - 37; third place - Ben Talon Kayne - 39;
Net: First place - Ken Ross - 32; second place - Tie - Scott Heide & Steve Ross - 33; third place - Tie - Ed Johnson, Lee Gamaney & Al Fahlman - 35; fourth place - Tie - Jim Montgomery & Mike McDowell - 36.
WOU to hold online auction
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University Athletics are adjusting in the midst of a rapidly evolving public health crisis of COVID-19 that has resulted in the suspension of collegiate sporting events across the country.
Rather than cancel the 34th Wolves Athletic Auction, the department is moving to a virtual event and recasting it as A Night “IN” for the Wolves, encouraging WOU fans, friends and alumni to come together as a community during this challenging time.
“The Wolves Athletic Auction is our major fundraising event for Western Oregon University Athletics and brings hundreds of our terrific donors together for one special evening,” said Michael Feuling, Assistant Athletic Director for Development. “It is important to connect as a community, especially in these challenging times. Moving to a virtual event allows us to engage with our supporters and celebrate our student-athletes while staying “in” and keeping everyone safe.
A Night “IN” for the Wolves will take place on May 30 (time TBA) and will showcase a virtual experience recognizing student-athlete accomplishments, stories from student-athletes and the year-end highlight video. Prior to the event, beginning on Saturday, May 23, there will be an online auction, raffle and a “Raise the Paddle” for student-athlete scholarships that will run for a week and conclude after the virtual event.
The money generated will provide critical funds towards scholarships for current and future student-athletes. Thanks to our generous sponsors who have decided to continue with their partnership for the event, have covered all costs, meaning every dollar raised, will go directly to scholarships.
Items are still being collected and the website will be live for registration and viewing shortly. Please contact the Wolves Club staff at 503-838-8449 or feulingm@wou.edu for more information. Stay tuned for more details about the virtual event and live stream activities on May 30.
*Please note all auction/event plans are subject to change depending on the status of COVID-19*
WOU summer camps canceled
MONMOUTH — At this time, the Western Oregon University athletic department has canceled all summer camps that were scheduled for this summer on the campus of WOU.
WOU will look to have camps back on campus again either in the fall or next year. Stay tuned to wouwolves.com for any and all updates.
Drury earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honor
MONMOUTH — Allyson Drury added another academic honor Thursday when she was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team after holding a near perfect GPA this past year at 3.98.
Drury, a junior from Dairyville, Calif, is majoring in biology. Not only was she named to the GNAC Academic Team last year, but she was an NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete. Drury appeared in 16 games in 2020 that included 14 starts. She compiled 14 hits, two doubles, a triple and a home run, along with 11 RBI, nine runs scored and four walks. She had four multi-hit games going for a high of three against Southern Nazarene, as she also drove in three in that game with a pair of doubles and a long ball. Drove in three against Saint Martin’s as well. Last year, Drury played in 27 games that included 21 start. She tallied a .290 batting average with 20 hits, two doubles, a home run and 10 RBI. She scored eight runs and drew a pair of walks. As a freshman, Drury played in 20 games in 2018 scoring seven runs as a pinch-runner.
By being named to the First Team Academic All-District, Drury will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.
