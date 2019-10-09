Soccer, football players pick up GNAC players of the week accolades

Portland — Following strong performances by both the soccer and football teams this week, soccer player Alex Qualls and football players Jaylin Parnell and Andrew Gross were all named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Players of the Week.

Defensive Player of the Week: Alex Qualls, SR, GK, 6-0, Gresham, OR (Barlow/Boise State)

Qualls came up big in goal posting a shutout in leading WOU to their first win against Seattle Pacific since 2002. The senior faced 10 shots, collecting four saves in playing all 90 minutes. She posted a couple of key saves in the second half to help seal the victory. This is her second shutout of the season after recording a 1-0 win over Hawaii Pacific. Qualls was also part of the third team shutout this year in the season opening win over Western Colorado.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jaylin Parnell, SO, 6-0/215, LB, Medford, OR (South Medford)

Parnell paced the defense and helped set the tone for WOU’s 51-14 win over Simon Fraser for the Wolves third straight win. He led the defense with seven tackles, with five coming solo. He then added a half-sack and came away with an interception early in the second half to stop a drive by Simon Fraser in which he returned 17 yards.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Andrew Gross, JR, 6-1/180, K/P, Gladstone, OR (Gladstone/Corban)

Gross connected on seven extra points and made a field goal to help lead WOU to the 51-14 win over Simon Fraser to mark the third-straight for the Wolves. He made a field goal from 37 yards midway through the fourth quarter, averaged 58.6 yards on nine kickoffs. He punted four times and averaged 44.2 yards with a long of 52 yards and one landed inside the 20. This is his second award of the season after receiving the first honor back on Sep. 16.

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Green Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Ted Bennett - 36; 2nd Place - Bob “Uno” Bennett - 38; 3rd Place - Tie - Jim Schroeder, Kevin O’Brien, Larry Ferguson, Wayne Weathers & Ben Talon-Kayne - 40;

Net: 1st Place - Ken Ross - 31; 2nd Place - Jim Cain - 32; 3rd Place - Larry Hatcher - 33; 4th Place - Tie - Jerry Renfroe, Greg Fisher, & Al Fahlman - 35;0 5th Place - Tie - Lynn Hurt, Glen White, Paul Disney & Dan Hanson - 36.