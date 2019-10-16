WOU Football players receive GNAC honors

PORTLAND — It was another big win by the Western Oregon University football team, followed by more Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors. This time Curtis Anderson and Marquis Sampson took home accolades.

Anderson and Sampson helped spark the fourth straight win for the Wolves this Saturday against Texas A&M-Kingsville as WOU used a 19-0 third quarter to erase a 14-7 halftime deficit in taking the 26-14 win.

WOU has collected Player of the Week honors each week since the second game of the season against Texas A&M-Commerce. Following the game against the Lions, Ty Currie and Andrew Gross each earned weekly honors. After the win over Azusa Pacific, Omari Land and Tyrell Cummings were named Players of the Week. Currie earned his second honor and Anderson his first following the win at Central Washington. Then after the win over Simon Fraser, Gross earned his second honor and Jaylin Parnell also took home weekly recognition.

Defensive Player of the Week: Curtis Anderson, DB, JR, 6-2/205, Klamath Falls, OR (Mazama)

Anderson recorded a pair of interceptions in a game for the second time this season in leading the Wolves to their fourth straight win. His first INT was a big one as the Javelinas recovered a fumbled punt at the WOU 10 and then Anderson tallied an interception in the end zone on third down to stop the drive. Anderson’s second INT came in thethird quarter as he picked the pass off at the WOU 35 and returned it 30 yards to the Texas A&M-Kingsville 35. Overall he had four tackles, two solo, 2 INT and returned one kickoff 36 yards.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Marquis Sampson, WR, R-SO, 5-7, 155, Portland, OR (Madison)

Sampson had a 67-yard kickoff return early in the game after the Javelinas scored the first points of the game. WOU prepares for homecoming this Saturday against Central Washington with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m. at McArthur Field.