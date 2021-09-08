WOU opens season with a loss

GOLDEN, Colo. — Playing against one of the top teams in the nation, it was a tough opening game draw for the Western Oregon University football team Thursday night. No. 10 Colorado Mines tallied 14 points in the first quarter and never looked back in defeating the Wolves 42-3 inside Marv Kay Stadium in Golden.

Ryan Worthley threw for 222 yards in his first start for the Wolves, completing 20-32. He had a long pass of 42 yards to Thomas Wright. Wyatt Harsh made his debut throwing for 41 yards as he completed 6-8. Omari Land rushed for 30 yards to lead the rushing attack. Eight receivers caught a pass with Justice Murphy leading the way with four catches for 70 yards. Wright added four receptions for 61 yards. Marquis Sampson had the most catches with six.

Ryan Minniti led the defense with 10 tackles, including six solo stops. Kenny Brown added six tackles. Jaylin Parnell had two tackles for loss, while adding a sack. L.J. Lovelace and Mack Little also tallied sacks. Billy Nelson recorded the first interception of the season for the Wolves.

Daniel Cossette connected on his first collegiate field goal from 22 yards out early in the second quarter.

Wolves take second at Harrier Classic

MCMINNVILLE — It was a strong start to the fall season for freshman Katie Chapman as she led the way for the Western Oregon University women’s cross country team when she came in second at the Linfield Harrier Classic on Friday afternoon in the 4k race. Lane Community College won the meet with 34 points.

Chapman crossed with a time of 16:14.5 to finish runner-up. Lane CC’s Piper Crook won the meet with a time of 15:54.2.

Freshman Emily Johnson gave the Wolves two finishers in the top-10 when she posted a time of 17:15.5 to come in ninth. A trio of Wolves placed 12-14. Freshman Emily Moore came in 12th with a time of 17:21.1, followed by freshman Kaiya Leamy in 13th with a time of 17:26.2 and freshman Lindie Larson in 14th with a time of 17:27.8.

Rounding out the results for the Wolves was freshman Shannon Smith place 17th with a time of 17:50.