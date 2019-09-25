Four players across four sports selected for GNAC honors at WOU

PORTLAND — It was a strong start to the week for the Western Oregon University athletic programs when Alyssa Tomasini, Justin Crosswhite, Tyrell Cummings and Omari Land took home Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player/Runner of the Week honors.

GNAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week : Alyssa Tomasini.

Tomasini paced the Wolves to a 2-0-1 week that included a pair of wins at home against Hawaii Pacific and Cal State Dominguez Hills.

In the three games Tomasini accounted for five points scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist. She scored a point in all three games, posting a goal against Academy of Art and Cal State Dominguez Hills, while assisting on the only goal of the game against Hawaii Pacific. The 10 points is the most since Taylor Higa tallied18 points during the 2016 season.

GNAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week: Justin Crosswhite.

Crosswhite pushed for the individual title and landed a top-three finish when he crossed in third with a time of 24:57.1. He posted third out of 104 total runners and bested several runners from the GNAC including Simon Fraser, Central Washington, Alaska Fairbanks and Concordia in the 8k race.

GNAC Defensive Player of the Week: Tyrell Cummings.

Cummings brought constant pressure all game against Azusa Pacific as he had seven tackles, two solo, along with 2.5 tackles for a loss of 11 yards and a sack. In addition, he added a forced fumble in leading WOU to the GNAC opening win at Azusa Pacific.

GNAC Offensive Player of the Week: Omari Land.

Land busted loose for a trio of rushing scores in the Wolves’ 42-36 GNAC opening win at Azusa Pacific. It was the first win since 2012 for WOU at Azusa and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. Land rushed 18 times for 122 yards, with a long carry of 31 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per attempt.