Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club

Tuesday, September 3, 2019:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Green Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Ted Bennett - 33; 2nd Place - Jim Schroeder - 38; 3rd Place - Tie - Ben Talon-Kayne & Bob “Uno” Bennett - 40;

Net: 1st Place - Brent Burraston - 32; 2nd Place - Steve Ross - 33; 3rd Place - John Mangini - 34; 4th Place - Tie - Wayne Baughman, Al Fahlman & Don Seth - 35; 5th Place - Tie - Bob “Dos” Bennett, Ray Stratton, Allan Hadley, Steve Albin & Dan Hanson - 36.

Sign up for annual glow run

Sign up for the fourth annual glow run in Dallas, which will be on Oct. 12, and begins and ends at the Academy Building in downtown Dallas.

The event is a 5K run or walk with a glow-in-the-dark theme that covers a mixture of trail and road surfaces. It begins at 7 p.m.

Featured will be a competitive race for the top three men and women.

All proceeds go to a local nonprofit, Christmas Cheer, that serves families in need within the Dallas area.

Register by Oct. 4, and you will receive a T-shirt, head lamp, glow stick, a free drink ticket and a Domino’s Pizza. There is also a costume contest, so come dressed in your Halloween best.

Cost of registration is $30.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/Dallas/DallasGlowRun.