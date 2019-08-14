Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, August 6, 2019:

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Orange Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Jim Schroeder - 36; 2nd Place - Tie - Ted Bennett & Ray Stratton - 39; 3rd Place - Wayne Weathers - 40; 4th Place - Greg Fisher - 41;

Net: 1st Place - Dave Voves - 32; 2nd Place - Brent Burraston - 34; 3rd Place - Tie - John Mangini, Charlie Howard, Huff Meyr, Don Seth, Steve Ross & Ken Ross - 35.

WOU tabbed third in GNAC preseason poll

PORTLAND — After finishing third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings a season ago, the Western Oregon University football team was picked to finish third in this year’s Preseason Poll that was announced Thursday.

Azusa Pacific was the top selection with 24 points and two, first-place votes. Central Washington was second with one first place vote and 18 points, followed by Western Oregon with 16 points and Simon Fraser rounding out the four teams with six points.

The Wolves went 5-6 overall and 4-4 in GNAC play a season ago and will play one of the toughest schedules around this coming year that includes five games against the always competitive Lone Star Conference. Those games will also help for regional play as the Lone Star teams also compete in Super Region 4.

A six-game home slate awaits Western Oregon, as the first home game of the season kicks off on Sept. 14 against Texas A&M-Commerce.

The first GNAC home game will be Oct. 5 versus Simon Fraser, as the game against the Clan marks the first of three home games in October with Central Washington following on Oct. 19 and MSU Texas on Oct. 26.

A pair of November home games will conclude the regular season against Azusa Pacific on Nov. 9 and Eastern New Mexico on Nov. 16. All games will start at 1:05 p.m. at McArthur Field.

The Wolves were one of the top defensive teams a season ago, leading the GNAC and ranking 34th in Division II allowing 318.3 yards per game. WOU limited teams to under 100 (99.1) yards per game on the ground, 10th nationally and were 31st nationally with 180 first downs allowed.

On the other side of the ball, the Wolves were second in the GNAC in rushing yards per game averaging nearly 151 yards (150.9) and also passed for 323.5 yards per contest.

Several defensive standouts from a season ago will be back for the Wolves this year including First Team All-GNAC recipient defensive back Curtis Anderson who collected 44 tackles, three interceptions, a blocked kick, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery. Adding to his versatility, he was also named to the First Team on special teams returning 27 kicks for 647 yards.

Defensive lineman Court Hammond was a Second Team All-GNAC selection last year after posting 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, two passes defended, four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and four sacks. Defensive back Derek Parnell was also a Second Team pick after coming away with 23 tackles, six passes defended and a forced fumble.

Nate Proctor and Tyler Wharf also return to form a strong defensive core with Proctor posting 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. Wharf added 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven passes defended.

Omari Land led the rushing attack last year for Western Oregon as he was fourth in the GNAC averaging 71.6 rushing yards per game, carrying the ball 137 times for 788 yards to help him earn Second Team All-GNAC honors. The offensive line returns a pair of All-GNAC selections in Aaron Turner (First Team) and Jakob Pruitt (Second Team), while Joseph Gonzales also spent significant time along the offensive line. Ty Currie returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 397 yards and a score.

The 2019 season will open on Sept. 5 on the road at Angelo State (Texas) starting at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.