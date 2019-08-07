WOU softball to host tryouts

MONMOUTH — Tryouts for the Western Oregon University Softball team for the 2020 season will be held on Sept. 23-24 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Location for the tryout is to be determined. Per NCAA rules and regulations, tryouts shall not exceed two hours and are only limited to those who have already graduated from high school.

If interested in trying out, the medical paperwork deadline is Sept. 17, as all paperwork must be submitted at least six days before tryouts to our NCAA compliance officer and athletic training staff for verification on each student athlete. There will be no exceptions.

Please submit the following forms to Assistant Coach Alyson Boytz via email: boytza@wou.edu with the subject headline “Tryout” no later than Sept. 17, 2019.

You can find the forms on WOU’s website, wouwolves.com, under softball, then click the news button.

Remember, you must communicate with the coaching staff to be considered for the tryouts. Please do not assume that by getting your paperwork in you are eligible to tryout.

You will need to bring your own glove, cleats, catchers gear, etc. There will be a trainer on site. Once you have communicated with the coaching staff and submitted your requested medical documents you will receive a confirmation email.

Track and Field Garners Multiple USTFCCCA Academic Awards

NEW ORLEANS — Five student-athletes on Western Oregon University’s track and field teams collected individual honors as the U.S. Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released their annual awards.

The women held a 3.37 GPA, while the men’s team posted a 3.12 GPA. In order to be considered for an academic award, teams must have a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0, or a 3.25 individually, and have reached provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season,

Olivia Woods was named to the list from the women’s team. The senior recently finished her career placing 12th at the NCAA Championships in the 800-meter run. A six-time All-American, Woods holds six school records for the Wolves, including all-time fastest marks in both track seasons for the 400 and 800. She was also named to the Google Cloud Division II Academic All-District 8 Team selected by College Sports Information Directors of America. A psychology major from Troutdale, Ore., Woods held a 3.85 cumulative GPA.

Tyler Jones, Gabe Arce-Torres, Justin Crosswhite and Curt Knott headline the four Wolves to be named to the men’s list.

Jones posted a 4.00 GPA throughout his career that was capped with being named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He was also named to the Google Cloud Division II Academic All-District 8 Team selected by College Sports Information Directors of America for the second straight year. The senior from Bend, Ore., majored in business/mathematics added the NCAA Elite 90 Award and earned All-Region honors after leading the Wolves to sixth at Regionals and eventually placing 60th as an individual at the NCAA Championships.

Arce-Torres made the list as a freshman majoring in exercise science. He set a season-best in the 400 at the GNAC Championships when he clocked a time of 48.93. Crosswhite put together top marks throughout the track and field seasons grabbing a time of 1:54.80 in the 800-meter at the L&C Spring Break Open, a time of 3:51.45 in the 1,500 at the 2019 Willamette Invitational and on the indoor side posted a time of 4:10.47 in the mile at the GVSU Big Meet and a 9:50.77 in the Distance Medley Relay at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The soon-to-be senior from Hood River, Ore., holds a 3.59 GPA and is majoring in business.

Knott competed in both the 800 and 4x400 at the GNAC Outdoor Championships posting a time of 1:53.99 in the 800 and then teamed in the 4x400 to post a time of 3:17.87. The soon-to-be junior from Newport, Ore., holds a 3.28 GPA and is majoring in earth science. During the cross country season he posted top times of 26:55.3 in the 8k at the GNAC Championships, 22:51.5 in the 7k at the Ash Creek Invitational hosted by WOU and then a time of 21:10.4 in the 6k at the Linfield Harrier Classic.