Cross Creek Results

The Cross Creek Men’s club played in a tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Event: Two Man Chapman - Green Tees - Low Gross / Low Net

Gross: 1st Place - Kevin Moen & Lee Gamaney - 34; 2nd Place - Tie - Dan Hanson & Huff Meyer and Ted Bennett & Steve Ross - 38;

Net: 1st Place - Rocky Kygar & Bill Bishop - 32.25; 2nd Place - Mike Largent & Jim Morrison - 32.75; 3rd Place - Larry Hatcher & Denny Klassen - 34.00; 4th Place - Tie - Don Seth & Mike McDowell and Al Fahlman & Dave Day - 34.25.

WOU football puts talent on display

MONMOUTH — With a week of practice in the rear view mirror, the Western Oregon University football team was able to put all of that on display for the first time with a scrimmage Saturday.

The results were strong and shows great promise for the Wolves this early in the camp.

“Today was one of the best first scrimmages we’ve had,” head coach Arne Ferguson said. “We still have lots to work on, but for the first time scrimmaging each other, we were really consistent on both sides of the ball.”

What really showed up was the consistency that was displayed, not only by the players at the top of the depth chart, but throughout showing strong competition.

“The players really competed throughout all levels of the depth chart,” Ferguson said. “It was nice to see that and how the players mentioned how much they enjoyed the level of competition. Getting the chance to show at this level with not a lot of reps was great to see everyone contributing. The work ethic has certainly shown as well,” Ferguson said.

Returning redshirt senior quarterback Ty Currie took charge in leading the offense, with the receivers continuing to improve, and an offensive line that returns a lot from last year making continued strides.

The defense looks to see the defensive line take the next step to allow the next levels to continue to make plays this season.

“As our defensive line continues to emerge, it will allow the linebackers and secondary guys to be even better. Our corners and safeties made great strides this week,” Ferguson said.

The special teams, although limited, was able to show some early signs as well.

“We didn’t have a lot of pieces out there on special teams, but our punter and long snapper looked good,” Ferguson said.

The next scrimmage will be today as the Wolves continue to work towards opening the season on Sept. 5 at Angelo State with kickoff in Texas set for 4 p.m. Pacific time.

DeCarli set to take step as leader for 2019 Wolves’ volleyball

MONMOUTH — While Sianna DeCarli won’t be the only upperclassman on the volleyball team for the 2019 season, she will be the only returning junior on a new-look squad. With a new head coach in Stacy Metro and assistant coach in Traci Stephenson, DeCarli and the Wolves are ready to take on the challenge.

“The coaching change has been a real positive for our program,” DeCarli said. “Both of our new coaches demand a lot from the whole team as athletes and students, but this is a change we needed. They’re definitely taking the program in the right direction.”

Metro has enjoyed the leadership qualities that DeCarli has shown already as she heads into her third season at Western Oregon University.

“Sianna was the main one that really embraced me when the coaching change happened. She was really helpful in getting across the message to the team during the transition and is moving into that leadership role on this team,” Metro said.

DeCarli has seen her playing time increase over the years, as she played in 28 sets as a freshman and then moved that to 97 last year, she has noticed the steady improvement her game has shown.

An outside hitter, DeCarli posted 164 kills last season and also added 65 total blocks.

For more: wouwolves.com.