Dallas, Central and West Salem swimming teams are getting ready for their district meets.
The Dragons and Panthers will compete in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference (MVC) championships Friday and Saturday. The meet will take place at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
The 6A Titans are in the Mountain Valley Conference meet Friday and Saturday at Juniper Swim and Fitness in Bend.
The MVC host school, Summit, has strong boys and girls teams, with several Senior National qualifiers and a junior, Diggory Dillingham, who is threatening to set a national high school record in the 50-yard freestyle and/or 100 freestyle.
Still, West Salem’s girls figure to be highly competitive, and South Salem is a boys’ team contender.
For the Titans, senior Paige Anderson, juniors Mia Piexoto and Caitlin Waldner, sophomore Reyna Macias and freshmen Olivia Powell and Emily Silldorff all rank as event challengers with a shot to qualify for the state championships.
And West Salem coach Dan Evans notes that he has several other girls who could fare well at the district meet, such as Hailey Heflin, Natalie Peterson-Hunt, Kendra Heaton, Abbey Holcomb, Caroline Haworth, Elfida Laroya and Charlotte Sandvig.
All three West Salem girls relay teams rank highly in the league, giving hopes for one or more first-place finishes in Bend.
On the West Salem boys team, Kaden Oprea and Mika Oprea lead the way, with Grason Dalke and Soren Ingebrigsten also expected to do well.
Ingebrigsten is going to swim the 200 free and the 200 individual medley back-to-back.
Heflin is swimming the girls 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle back-to-back.
“Both tough doubles,” Evans said.
In a three-way meet Feb. 1 at Dallas Aquatic Center, Corvallis, Central and Dallas went 1-2-3 in both boys and girls.
The Spartans totaled 361 points to Central’s 99 and Dallas’ 59.
In the girls meet, Corvallis had 228 points, Central 61 and Dallas 30.
In the boys meet, Corvallis led with 133, followed by the Panthers with 38 and the Dragons with 29.
Central had six girls firsts, winning the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay and four individual events.
Gentry Hagedorn took first place in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Taylor Hagedorn won the 100 breaststroke. Kaitlyn Landis claimed the 500 free.
Taylor Hagedorn was second in the 200 free, and Landis was the runner-up in the 200 IM.
Sarah Cooper of Central placed third in the 50 free.
The Panthers’ winning girls 200 medley relay team consisted of, in order, Landis, Taylor and Gentry Hagedorn and Cooper.
The 200 free relay winning lineup from 1-4 was Gentry Hagedorn, Cooper, Taylor Hagedorn and Landis.
For Dallas, Hope Mikkelsen won the girls 100 backstroke.
The Dragons’ Lonny Stork placed second in the 200 IM and 100 free (with a PR of 58.21 seconds).
And the Dragons took third in the girls 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Corvallis won every boys event, but Central had five seconds and two thirds, and Dallas garnered one second and four thirds.
Central’s second-place boys points came in the 200-medley relay and 200 free relay and from Cash Hagedorn in the 200 free and 100 breast and Haven Wenzel in the 100 butterfly.
Riley Young was third for Central in the 50 and 100 free.
Vasili Karatzas of Dallas was second in the 500 free and third in the 200 IM.
The Dragons’ Aidan Condon finished third in the 200 free, and Cadin McMillian of Dallas was third in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
Other highlights of note for Dallas: Molly Parsons and Rory Parsons both had personal records in their 50 freestyle races. Isaac Santille posted a PR in his 50 free, too.
It was Senior Night for the Dragons, who honored Aidan Condon and Molly Parsons.
They did a final lap along with Central senior Cooper, all swimming with a rose in their teeth.
“A fantastic night for all swimmers, especially the senior swimmers,” Dallas coach Sean Condon said.
