Itemizer-Observer report

SALEM — Youth hunters (age 17 and under) can sign up now for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, with an additional few hunt dates in October.

ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October. They are mostly held on ODFW’s wildlife areas, with a few exceptions.

“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education to work in the field,” said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator.

There are multiple dates and hunt locations to choose from.

Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s Licensing page at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login. Then go to “Purchase from the Catalog” and look under the Category/Class/Workshop /Outdoor Skills.

Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. If you do not see the event you want to register for, call the local hunt location below. Note that registration is only online; it is not available at license sale agents.

These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. Volunteers bring their training hunting dogs to some events to hunt with participants. Some events also host a shooting skills session before the hunt.

The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt.

Youth hunters ages 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent (reminder that ODFW offices remain closed to public access until Sept. 1) Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.

For more information, see page 26-27 of the Oregon Game Bird Regulations (https://myodfw.com/game-bird-hunting/seasons) for more information, or see https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events for the local contact for each hunt. For help signing up, contact Myrna Britton, at 503-947-6028 or Myrna.B.Britton@odfw.oregon.gov.

Event dates and locations

• Central Point, Denman Wildlife Area: Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

• Coquille, Coquille Valley Wildlife Area: Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

• Corvallis (near Camp Adair), EE Wilson Wildlife Area: Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

• Eugene, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area: Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. Registration not necessary but appreciated.

• Irrigon Wildlife Area (between Irrigon and Umatilla): Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. Sign up for morning or evening hunt (morning only on Sunday).

• Klamath Falls, Klamath Wildlife Area: Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Additional hunt on Oct. 23 in Miller Island Unit.

• John Day Valley: Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

• La Grande, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area: Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. No advance registration required.

• Madras, private lands: Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Sign up for one of several three-hour hunting shifts.

• Ontario (on city property): Oct. 16 and 17

• Portland, Sauvie Island Wildlife Area: Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

• Tygh Valley/The Dalles, White River Wildlife Area, Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.