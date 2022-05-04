Itemizer-Observer
Baseball
First place and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament are riding on the outcomes this week as the Wolves complete their regular season with 1 p.m. doubleheaders at Saint Martin’s on Thursday and Friday.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference tourney is May 12-13 at Monmouth.
Last week, the Wolves were idle while Northwest Nazarene boosted its regular-season title hopes with a four-game sweep at home of Montana State Billings.
That gave the Nighthawks a final conference record of 21-11. WOU is 18-10 with its four remaining games to play.
MSU Billings and Saint Martin’s are 13-15 and tied for the third and final spot in the GNAC tournament.
A four-game sweep of Saint Martin’s would give the Wolves first place and the No. 1 seed. A 3-1 record this week would make Western Oregon and Northwest Nazarene co-champions and make tournament things interesting.
Because WOU and Northwest Nazarene went 4-4 head-to-head this year, if they finish tied in the standings, the top tourney seed would go to which team had the better record against the third-place finisher, MSU Billings or Saint Martin’s.
MSU Billings plays four games at home, two Thursday and two Friday, versus Central Washington, which is 7-21 in league. Northwest Nazarene had the better record against MSU Billings (6-2 to WOU’s 5-3). Against Saint Martin’s, the Nighthawks were 4-4, and Western Oregon is 3-1 going into this weekend.
• In last week’s NCAA West region rankings, Western Oregon was seventh and Northwest Nazarene eighth.
Point Loma, Azusa Pacific, Cal State Monterey Bay, Chico State, Cal Poly Pomona and Fresno State were 1-6, in that order.
The GNAC tournament champion gets an automatic berth in the regionals, which will consist of six teams.
Softball
The Wolves completed their season by going 3-1 at Central Washington.
Western Oregon finished 24-26 overall and 9-15 (tied for fifth) in the GNAC, missing a spot in the four-team league playoffs.
WOU swept CWU on Saturday, 5-4 and 10-2 in six innings. On Sunday, the Wolves lost 8-5, then won 15-4 in five innings.
The series finale was the final game for Western Oregon coach Lonny Sargent, who led the program for 10 years and had a record of 254-221, 133-98 GNAC.
Sargent, the school’s all-time winningest coach, announced early in the season that he would step down. In his tenure, the Wolves had never finished lower than fourth in the conference, had made the tournament every year it was held except for 2022, and had twice advanced to the West regionals.
Western Oregon won the first game of the Central Washington series after spotting the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Wildcats had the bases loaded when WOU ended the game on a 15-pitch fielder’s choice.
Natalie Willoughby drove in three runs to help lead WOU in Game 2.
Central Washington scored seven runs in the first inning of Game 3.
WOU scored in every inning and had five runs in the third and fourth of Game 4. Senior shortstop Logan Carlos hit for the cycle, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
• Maddie Mayer was named GNAC Pitcher of the Week on April 25, after she won two games and gave up no earned runs in 18 innings against Western Washington. She is a senior from Putnam High.
• Northwest Nazarene was first in the GNAC with an 18-6 conference record. Other conference playoff qualifiers were Saint Martin’s (17-7), Western Washington (15-9) and Central Washington (10-14).
Track and field
WOU’s final weekend of action before the GNAC championships will have the Wolves spread out, competing in Friday’s Oregon Twilight at Eugene and two Saturday meets, the Portland Twilight hosted by Lewis & Clark College and the Linfield Open at McMinnville.
Also, the GNAC decathlon and pentathlon titles were up for grabs on Monday and Tuesday at Bellingham, Wash.
Last week’s highlights included a javelin throw of 158 feet, 8 inches by Kaylee Wright that ranks second all-time for Western Oregon. She finished second in the Oregon State High Performance.
Also in the Corvallis meet, Luz Garcia posted the eighth-fastest women’s 10,000 meters ever, placing seventh in her first 10K of the season in 38 minutes, 54.51 seconds.
Bailey Smith moved up to sixth all-time at WOU in the men’s 5,000, finishing 20th in 14:48.92. Keanu Daos ran in a different men’s 5,000 group and was 15th in 14:57.97, which is ninth all-time at WOU.
Jenelle Hurley was third in the women’s long jump, Samuel Cole fourth in the men’s hammer with a PR of 173-3 and Keeton Sanchez fourth in the men’s 1,500 in a PR 3:53.45.
Girls basketball
The Wolves have signed a 6-1 power forward from Cottage Grove High, Gracie Arnold. She averaged 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as a senior and was the Class 4A Sky-Em League Player of the Year. Arnold also was league player of the year and all-state twice in volleyball, and she has placed in the state track and field championships in the high jump and javelin.
