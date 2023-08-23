DHS AD

Ron Snively was introduced as the new athletic director/assistant principal at Dallas High School on Aug. 10. Snively is a DHS graduate.

 Photo by David Hayes

Dallas High School introduced Ron Snively as the new athletic director/assistant principal on Aug. 10.

Former AD Tim Larson slides up into the principal role. Larson had served as AD since 2009, only one year after Snively graduated from Dallas.

