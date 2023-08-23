Dallas High School introduced Ron Snively as the new athletic director/assistant principal on Aug. 10.
Former AD Tim Larson slides up into the principal role. Larson had served as AD since 2009, only one year after Snively graduated from Dallas.
Snively credits the team within the administration, including Larson, for being hired.
“It just seemed like a very natural fit and just a team I would really desire to be on,” Snively said. “Just knowing how they’ll collaborate and support me and support their staff was important to me.”
Snively said he is fortunate to have grown up in Dallas, around the baseball program, its teaching departments and into the position that Larson carried so well.
His passion for some of the things his alma mater is building toward, and a growth mindset, is what brought him here.
He’s already excited about the athletic programs and what they’ve done so far, including the baseball team’s growth and the softball team’s first ever state championship this past summer.
And he’s animated about what It can do for his family including his two kids.
“I’m just so excited to get my girls tapped into idolizing those athletes in the same way that I did when the football teams in the early 90s were in the playoffs every year,” Snively said.
A Dragon pitcher/first baseman himself from 2004-08, Snively spent the last four years helping coach the freshman, JV baseball and varsity teams last season. He also helped coach from 2012-13.
His dad, Cory Snively, head coached the baseball program when Ron was two, and his best friend’s dad was the athletic director around this same period.
“I just grew up around the programs, knowing players, knowing the coaches, knowing teachers,” Snively said.
Along the way, Snively began teaching off the field in the classroom. With a background in special education, his goal is fill both shoes as teacher and coach, but his emphasis will be students-first.
“I wouldn’t want a position that I wouldn’t be in service to students and student-athletes. So, my service is advocating for students with certain disabilities,” he said. “Being able to carry a similar level of support for both departments was something I was really interested in.”
One of his first duties had him meet with the coaches.
“I’ve just been making sure we’re taking care of training, CPR. I’ve been jumping into the coaches’ meetings and athletic department meetings. And we’re having a look at systems to help support kids,” the AD acknowledged.
He pointed to the safety of the athletes during the hot days as they extend into the fall.
“We had just a spike in heat these last couple days. So, making sure we’re taking care of our kids by monitoring heat index.”
The assistant principal has also taken some time to help oversee the structures currently being built and remodeled. Snively mentioned the upgrades to keep the buildings safe in the event of natural disasters.
“I’m very impressed with the facilities team so far with some of the work that’s being done and just keeping this building on par with some of the seismic requirements and earthquake safety,” Snively said.
One facility within the main building that’s being re-done is the weight room. Snively credits those who’ve helped pour their efforts into sites like the weight room, as it’s something to look forward to for the athletics program.
“I feel like when those projects are done, there’s going to be a lot of pride,” he mentioned glancing at the painted Dragons logo on the side of the building. “I know the student-athletes will really appreciate the commitment by the volunteers and the time they put in to accomplish those projects.”
Some projects already in motion before he took office included a new batting cage and the new artificial turf on the softball side. He’s excited to help move the needle on these projects, believing they’re setting fresh standards for athletics in the region.
In addition to his position within the high school, he’ll pursue an overall administrative approach throughout the district during his tenure. That starts with prioritizing within Dallas High School.
“As a teacher and even administrator, my mission is to provide equitable experiences. Some students might need some more support getting to that eligibility requirement,” he said.
But it’s not just for sports he touts.
“It’s to get them across the stage to graduate as a human being that has the capacity to do great things,” he stated. “And that goes beyond assignment. That goes into character, how they behave and how they treat each other.”
He hopes this creates a ripple effect throughout the community and district.
“While academics is a big part, it’s not just that, it’s producing high character, goal-oriented individuals and raising the bar themselves and creating a platform where all kids to have a fair chance at that same opportunity. That’s number one for me is being equity minded,” Snively said.
The new assistant principal is anticipating how that will look with his own questions he would like to propose with other administrative officials.
“What can we do as a department, as a school, to remove barriers?” asked Snively.
“To think about how policy impacts people differently. That’s a district goal and something that when I decided to come back and teach here, I knew the values of the district meshed with my own values and was really an integrative plan with the school district.”
While he hopes the championships and individual awards will return as the new athletic director, his final goal is to embed a culture.
“I’m not going to be the one that does it, but I’m going to be a part of forming teams and putting people into a place where their capacity can shine,” he added.
