Central

Baseball: The Central High School Panthers (7-3 overall, 1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) fell to West Albany (7-3 overall, 2-1 MWC) both times this week: on April 9, in a 2-0 shutout, and on April 12, 13-1. No other stats were available.

On Tuesday they hosted Dallas (6-4 overall, 2-1 MWC) on after press time.

Boys Tennis: The Central High School Panthers boys tennis team were defeated by the Dallas Dragons, 5-2.

In the singles, Jean DeWouters defeated Jacob Gillette 6-1, 6-4.

Nathaniel Thompson lost to Caleb Jones, 6-1, 6-1.

Ethan Love defeated Royce Lavier 6-2, 6-3.

“Great tennis to watch,” said head coach Paty Youngren. “The players are improving so much. It seemed like someone hit a winner and the opponent gave an extra push and got the ball back into play. Even when the courts started getting wet, great tennis was happening. We had to take a rain break in the second set, but it didn’t really change the outcome of the game for anyone. As always it was a great fun to play Dallas.”

In the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, Alex Jimenez and Moshe Martinez lost to Quentin Foster and Casey Tilgner, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5, and Chase Magill and Harrison Eberly defeated Peyton Curtis and Elijah Contreras, 6-2, 6-3.

On Thursday, the boys fell 5-0 to Silverton.

One of the singles matches, and one of the doubles matches, were rained out.

The team hosted Crescent Valley on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Tennis: The Central High School Panthers girls team fell to the Dallas Dragons on April 9, 7-1.

In the singles, Central’s Reann Kelly clinched the Panther’s only win by defeating Payton Fast, 6-3, 6-1.

Thursday, the game was rained out and is rescheduled for April 17.

Dallas

Baseball: The Dallas High School Dragons (6-4 overall, 2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) split games last week against Lebanon (4-7 overall, 1-2 MWC), taking a 2-1 victory on April 9, but falling 8-2 on April 10.

Friday, they nabbed a 10-5 win at North Salem (4-6 overall, 1-1 MWC). Their second round against North Salem was postponed due to weather.

Tuesday they traveled to Central after press time.

Boys Tennis: Dallas completed their match against South Albany on April 11. No other stats were available. Tuesday they traveled to Silverton after press time.

Perrydale

Softball: The Perrydale Pirates softball team picked up two wins against Portland Christian on April 9 and 12, winning 24-2 and 13-3, respectively. Their third game against Portland Christian, scheduled for April 12 in a doubleheader, was forfeited.

On Monday, the team faced St. Paul (6-5 overall, 4-5 Special District 1) and lost 26-19.

Wednesday, the host Neah-Kah-Nie School (2-8 overall, 2-4 SD1) at 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field: At the George Fox Invitational, the Perrydale Pirates boys track team landed in second place, with 74.5 points, while the girls team clinched third, with 94 points. There were a total of 14 total teams competing.

In the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Jalen Baker took fourth, crossing the finish line at 48.15. He also nabbed first in the javelin by unleashing a 126-00.

In the 4x100 relay, Perrydale took third, with David Domes, Baker, Dustin Silver and Joshua Crawford making up the quartet and finishing at 48.02.

On the field, Jacob Dorst took fourth, slinging a 30-02.00. Senior Trey Tuttle landed a fifth-place spot in the discus by heaving 90-05 for a personal record.

In the high jump, long jump and triple jump, Dustin Silver went for second place with 5-08.00, sixth place with 16-10.00 and sixth place again with 35-02.25, for a PR.

On the girls side, junior Jessica Cruikshank placed third in the 100-meter dash, crossing the line at 14.23. She also took third in the 200-meters race, finishing at 30.62.

In the 3,000-meters race, junior Kaylee Rosenbalm crossed the line in fourth place with a time of 14:15.08 for a PR.

On the field, senior Salome Rossevold uncorked a 68-07 for a third place finish in the discus. Rossevold followed behind for fourth place and a PR of 79.00.

Senior Alyssa Lux took first place in the javelin by throwing a 103-09.

Amity Deters took first place in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, leaping 5-02.00, 15-08.00, and 34-06.00, respectively.

Falls City

Track and Field: The Mountaineers track team took ninth place for the boys team and eighth place for the girls side at the George Fox Invitational on April 12.

Senior Austin Burgess nabbed second place in the boys 200-meters race, crossing the line in 24.45. In the 400-meters race, Burgess took second again with a time of 54:03.

In the shot put, senior Jared Curry launched a 31-04.50 for third place.

In the long jump and triple jump, Burgess took first and second place, respectively, leaping 18-09.25 and 37-10.

On the girls side, senior Amara Houghtaling took second in the girls 100-meter relay, clocking in at 13.68.

In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Natalie Batie picked up a PR with a time of 18.86 for a third-place finish.

In the 4x100 relay, Houghtaling, Batie, Katie Ross and Neveah Lofte combined for a first-place finish of 55:06.

On April 20, they travel to Jewell High School for the Jewell Invitational.