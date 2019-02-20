Central

Boys Basketball: After their loss against North Salem last week, the Panthers boys basketball team (10-12 overall, 8-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) notched another victory onto their scoreboard, winning 60-54 at Lebanon (3-17 overall, 0-14 MWC).

“Panthers got a much needed win last night,” said head coach Tim Kreta. “We came out a little flat but were able to get things straightened out by the fourth. Senior Jesse Cable led the way for us on the defensive end. He caused a lot of disruption and forced guys who are usually third or fourth options to take shots. Senior Kaleb Kantola and freshman Brooks Ferguson led the way with points in the paint.

This was a good game for us mentally. We have three left and they ae all must wins if we want a chance at the playoffs. Our approach is one game at a time.”

Kantola locked down 16 points total, while Ferguson followed with 15. Senior Brendan Lesmeister added 11.

Friday, the team nabbed another win, this time 54-47 against South Albany (16-6 overall, 8-6 MWC).

“We took care of business on Friday,” Kreta said. “We came out strong and found ourselves up 10 in the fist quarter. Our guys stepped up and hit some much needed shots. I was proud of the way they competed and finished the game. We have been so close so many times they knew they could finish this game. We head down to Corvallis tomorrow and need to pick up our last two games to guarantee a postseason bid. If we go 1-1 we will have to see how the other teams finish. If we drop two we are out. The boys are excited and eager to compete which is making practice very competitive and fun.”

Lesmeister nabbed 16 points, while Katonla added 14.

Tuesday, they traveled to Corvallis (11-9 overall, 10-4 MWC) after press time, and Friday they host Dallas (-16 overall, 2-12 MWC) at 7 p.m. for their last league game.

Dallas

Boys Basketball: The Dallas Dragons boys basketball (4-16 overall, 2-12 Mid-Willamette Conference) team lost 72-38 against Crescent Valley (10-11 overall, 8-6 MWC) Friday night. Tuesday they hosted West Albany (10-13 overall, 8-7 MWC) after press time, and Friday they travel to Central High School (10-12 overall, 8-6 MWC) for their last league basketball game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: On Friday, the Dallas Dragons girls basketball team (3-17 overall, 2-12 Mid-Willamette Conference) traveled to Crescent Valley (14-7 overall, 10-4 MWC), where they lost 50-22. Tuesday, they traveled to West Albany (11-12 overall, 6-9 MWC) after press time and on Friday, they travel to Central High School (12-10 overall, 7-7 MWC) to play their last league basketball game.

Falls City

Boys Basketball: After their loss to St. Paul on Feb. 11, the Falls City Mountaineers boys basketball (10-15 overall, 8-8 Casco League) moved on to the district playoffs on Friday, hosted by St. Paul. The Mountaineers faced C.S. Lewis Academy (16-10 overall, 11-5 Casco)and lost 48-39, thus ending their season.

WOU

Mens Basketball: Avenging a two-point loss while playing on the road in January, Seattle Pacific University defeated Western Oregon University, 66-57, in GNAC men’s basketball action on Thursday night.

Seattle Pacific (14-6, 11-4 GNAC) not only snapped a 10-game losing streak to Western Oregon (17-7, 10-5 GNAC) that stretched back to the 2014-15 season, but also snared sole possession of third place in the GNAC standings with the win.

Both teams have five games remaining in the regular season and have all but clinched spots in the six-team GNAC Tournament next month.

Dalven Brushier led the Wolves with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Lubom finished with 12 points after hitting 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Saturday, the Wolves were dealt their second consecutive loss on Saturday, falling 64-56 to the Saint Martin’s Saints at Marcus Pavilion.

Kaleb Warner led Western Oregon in scoring for the third time in the last four games and was one of just two Wolves to finish in double figures. The senior forward scored 12 points Saturday afternoon along with three rebounds and an assist. Brushier contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Wolves in a team-high 31 minutes.

The Wolves now return home for their final two regular season home games Feb. 21 and 23. WOU hosts Northwest Nazarene at 7:30 p.m. and Central Washington at 7 p.m., respectively, next week at NPE Gym.

Womens Basketball: Trailing big through the first quarter, the University of Fairbanks stormed back to stun Western Oregon University, 68-65, at the Alaska Airlines Court on Thursday.

Junior Ronnie Harris scored a career-high 17 points after hitting 6-of-11 from the field. Sophomore Keyonna Jones ended the night with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Tuesday, the Wolves hosted Concordia after press time.

Track and Field: Over the weekend, the Western Oregon University mens and womens indoor Track and Field teams participated in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships. On Saturday, the mens team clinched a sixth-place spot, while the girls squad landed in seventh.

Mens Baseball: The Wolves overtook Central Washington University Monday night by 13-1.

Womens Softball: The Dixie State Tournament, which was supposed to go through the weekend into Monday was cancelled due to snow. The Wolves will resume play on March 1 in the PFX Athletics Tournament in Clermont, Fla.