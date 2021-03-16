LEBANON — The Dallas Dragons football team scored its second victory of the short season on Friday night, defeating Lebanon by a score of 38-27.
On March 5, the season’s opening night, the Dragon defeated South Salem 26-7.
Dallas is now 2-0 going into Friday’s game against Corvallis at home. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Central
Football: The Panthers bounced back from its season opening loss to defeat Crescent Valley 42-0 on Friday night. The game was Central first league contest of the season. On March 6, the Panthers lost to North Salem 20-0.
Central go on the road Friday to face West Albany. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Central suffered its first loss of the season on Monday in a non-league match against West Salem, falling 0-3.
The Panthers are 2-0 in conference match ups this season, having defeated North Salem 3-0 on the road on March 9 and Lebanon at home 3-0 on Thursday.
Central will return to league action against West Albany today (Wednesday, March 17) and Crescent Valley on Monday. Between those games, the Panthers will play South Salem in a non-conference game on Thursday. All games start at 7:15 p.m.
Boys soccer: Central fell to 0-3 on the season after losing 1-4 to Corvallis on March 2, 1-5 to Woodburn on March 4 and West Albany on Thursday.
The Panthers faced Dallas on Tuesday after press time, and will play at Lebanon on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Girls soccer: The Panthers lost to West Albany 8-2 on Thursday to fall to 0-4 on the season.
Central lost to Corvallis 8-0 on March 2, Woodburn 9-1 on March 4 and Lebanon 7-4 on March 9.
The Panthers played Silverton on Tuesday after press time and will face the Foxes again on March 23 on home at 5:30 p.m.
Dallas
Volleyball: The Dragons volleyball team won its league opener on Monday versus Crescent, improving its season mark to 1-2. Dallas lost to non-league foes McNary on March 9 and Sprague on March 11.
Next up Dallas is at home facing West Salem in a non-league contest today (Wednesday, March 17) at 7:15 p.m.
Boys soccer: The Dragons boys soccer team lost to Silverton 5-0 on Friday to end the week with a 0-2-1 record. Dallas tied with Lebanon 0-0 on March 9 and lost to Crescent Valley 1-3 on March 4.
This week, the Dragons took on Central at home in its cross-county rivalry at on and Corvallis on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Falls City
Volleyball: The Mountaineers are 2-2 on the season after back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday defeating Crosshill Christian 3-0 and C.S. Lewis Academy 3-1. Falls City lost to non-conference Livingstone Adventist Academy 3-0 on March 4 and league foe Jewell 3-0 on March 9.
The Mountaineers played Willamette Valley Christian in a conference contest on Tuesday after press time and then will be at home versus St. Paul on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Football: Falls City was idle this week after notching a close victory against cross-county rival Perrydale 20-18 in a non-conference game played at Dallas High School on March 6.
The Mountaineers will be in action again on Thursday at home against St. Paul at 6 p.m.
Perrydale
Football: The Pirates followed its 20-18 loss to Falls City on March 6 with a victory against Mohawk 12-6 on Friday.
Now 1-1 on the season, Perrydale will play Mohawk again, on the road this time, on Friday at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Pirates are now 2-2 in conference contests (2-4 overall) after defeating Willamette Valley Christian on March 9 3-1 and losing to Jewell 3-1 on Thursday.
Perrydale takes the court again on Thursday for a road matchup against C.S. Lewis Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.