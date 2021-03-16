LEBANON — The Dallas Dragons football team scored its second victory of the short season on Friday night, defeating Lebanon by a score of 38-27.

On March 5, the season’s opening night, the Dragon defeated South Salem 26-7.

Dallas is now 2-0 going into Friday’s game against Corvallis at home. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Central

Football: The Panthers bounced back from its season opening loss to defeat Crescent Valley 42-0 on Friday night. The game was Central first league contest of the season. On March 6, the Panthers lost to North Salem 20-0.

Central go on the road Friday to face West Albany. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Central suffered its first loss of the season on Monday in a non-league match against West Salem, falling 0-3.

The Panthers are 2-0 in conference match ups this season, having defeated North Salem 3-0 on the road on March 9 and Lebanon at home 3-0 on Thursday.

Central will return to league action against West Albany today (Wednesday, March 17) and Crescent Valley on Monday. Between those games, the Panthers will play South Salem in a non-conference game on Thursday. All games start at 7:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: Central fell to 0-3 on the season after losing 1-4 to Corvallis on March 2, 1-5 to Woodburn on March 4 and West Albany on Thursday.

The Panthers faced Dallas on Tuesday after press time, and will play at Lebanon on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: The Panthers lost to West Albany 8-2 on Thursday to fall to 0-4 on the season.

Central lost to Corvallis 8-0 on March 2, Woodburn 9-1 on March 4 and Lebanon 7-4 on March 9.

The Panthers played Silverton on Tuesday after press time and will face the Foxes again on March 23 on home at 5:30 p.m.

Dallas

Volleyball: The Dragons volleyball team won its league opener on Monday versus Crescent, improving its season mark to 1-2. Dallas lost to non-league foes McNary on March 9 and Sprague on March 11.

Next up Dallas is at home facing West Salem in a non-league contest today (Wednesday, March 17) at 7:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: The Dragons boys soccer team lost to Silverton 5-0 on Friday to end the week with a 0-2-1 record. Dallas tied with Lebanon 0-0 on March 9 and lost to Crescent Valley 1-3 on March 4.

This week, the Dragons took on Central at home in its cross-county rivalry at on and Corvallis on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Falls City

Volleyball: The Mountaineers are 2-2 on the season after back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday defeating Crosshill Christian 3-0 and C.S. Lewis Academy 3-1. Falls City lost to non-conference Livingstone Adventist Academy 3-0 on March 4 and league foe Jewell 3-0 on March 9.

The Mountaineers played Willamette Valley Christian in a conference contest on Tuesday after press time and then will be at home versus St. Paul on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Football: Falls City was idle this week after notching a close victory against cross-county rival Perrydale 20-18 in a non-conference game played at Dallas High School on March 6.

The Mountaineers will be in action again on Thursday at home against St. Paul at 6 p.m.

Perrydale

Football: The Pirates followed its 20-18 loss to Falls City on March 6 with a victory against Mohawk 12-6 on Friday.

Now 1-1 on the season, Perrydale will play Mohawk again, on the road this time, on Friday at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Pirates are now 2-2 in conference contests (2-4 overall) after defeating Willamette Valley Christian on March 9 3-1 and losing to Jewell 3-1 on Thursday.

Perrydale takes the court again on Thursday for a road matchup against C.S. Lewis Academy.