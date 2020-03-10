Perrydale
Girls Basketball: The Pirates started the 1A state championships tournament with a 51-34 victory against North Douglas in the quarterfinals round on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals on Friday against St. Paul, falling 42-29 to the Buckaroos.
“The girls played tough,” said head coach Terry Newton after the game. “We made some of our own mistakes too though, a couple girls didn’t run the right things when it was called. Overall though, I think it was one of the best games our team has played this season. The girls gave it all they could and that’s all I could ask for.”
On Saturday, for the third and fifth place game against Joseph, the Pirates pulled out a 56-39 win to take third place overall.
Congratulations, Pirates.
Central
Girls Basketball: The Panthers lost in a 48-38 heartbreaker at Churchill on Friday to end its season.
Senior Meagan Mendazona led in scoring for the night with 23 points and had nine rebounds; junior Kennedy Kantola added eight points and two rebounds.
WOU
Track and Field: The outdoor track and field season opened for the Wolves over the weekend at the Willamette Opener and Erik Anderson Memorial Invite.
Sawyer Heckard ran a new personal record time in the men’s 10k when he crossed with a time of 32:20.83 to come in ninth at Linfield. Other strong results from that same meet include Dominic Giordano winning the men’s 3k steeplechase with a time of 9:28.49. Hunter Mosman wasn’t far behind in second, coming in with a time of 9:37.94.
Nick Sieber led a 1-2 finish for the Wolves in the men’s shot put at Willamette when he hit a distance of 47-5. Teammate Owen Collins was right behind with a throw of 47-3.5 to come in second. Karsten Collins had a throw for fifth that reached 46-2.75; Sam Cole was sixth with a distance of 45-7.75 and Chris Steffey in seventh, hitting a mark of 45-7.25.
Aaron Hanible won the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.12.
Jillian Greene won the women’s 800-meter with a time of 2:22.71. Greene added to that title win by taking the women’s 1,500-meter with a time of 4:54.92.
“Although there weren’t very many other competitors, it was a really fun meet to run in and overall a great experience!” Greene said.
Lauren Berry came in eighth in the women’s 100-meter with a time of 13.82.
Bethanie Altamirano led the way in the women’s 200-meter with a time of 27.20. Makenzie Smith also ran in the event, coming in eighth with a time of 29.51. Altamirano then added another win in the women’s 400-meter with a time of 59.89. Grayson Burke crossed in second with a time of 1:00.57 and Sarra Soladey in third with a time of 1:01.98.
Kaylin Cantu won the women’s 5k with a time of 18:50.12.
Ana Popchock led the way for the Wolves in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a top time of 15.86. Smith added a time of 18.84 to come in fifth.
Popchock then led the Wolves in the women’s 400-meter hurdles coming in with a time of 1:07.70 to come in second. Michaela Yonkman added a time of 1:09.71 to come in third.
WOU will return to action in the outdoor portion of the schedule next Saturday in Forest Grove, Ore., at the Pacific University Invite, while Derek Holdsworth, Justin Crosswhite, Gabe Arce-Torres and Max Carmona will compete in the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in Birmingham, Ala., Mar. 13-14.
Men’s Basketball: On Thursday, in the first round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships, the Wolves fell 91-88 to Alaska after leading the game by 15 points going into the locker rooms.
This loss concludes the team’s 19-20 season.
