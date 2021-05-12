Central

Baseball: Central lost to Silverton (6-6, 4-3 MWC) 11-1 on Friday, fell 5-0 against 6A McNary (8-3, 1-2 Mountain Valley Conference). The Panthers defeated North Salem/McKay (2-10, 0-0 Mountain Valley Conference) 7-1 on May 3.

Softball: Central defeated North Salem (0-11, 0-6 MWC) 10-0 on May 3 before losing to 6A undefeated McNary (12-0, 3-0, Mountain Valley Conference) on May 5. The Panthers defeated Silverton (4-7, 2-4 MWC) on Friday 7-6 before a loss at the hands of Dallas 7-0 on Monday.

Track & Field: The Panther track team participated in the Twilight Hustle at Crescent Valley High School on May 7. Senior Sophie Bliss took first place and set a season record in the 300 meter hurdles with a mark of 48.28. Sophomore Myles Crandall took third place in the 400 meters in a personal record time of 52.35. Junior Jamie Deckard-Light ran his best time of the season in the 300 meter hurdles in 46.17 to take fifth place. Sophomore Sadie Wendring posted a personal record (PR) in the 400 meters in a time of 1:04.01 to place fourth.

Dallas

Baseball: The Dragon squad (2-9, 1-5 MWC) suffered losses to 6A McNary 10-0 on May 3, and conference opponents Silverton 19-4 on May 5 and West Albany 13-6 on Friday. A contest against Central on Monday was much closer, 3-1, but still a loss.

Softball: Dallas’ first conference loss of the season came on Friday against West Albany (9-2, 6-0 MWC), which is undefeated in league play this season. The Dragons rebounded with a win against South Albany (1-9, 1-4 MWC) on Saturday and defeated Central 7-0 on Monday.

Track & Field: The Dragons boys track team defeated West Albany by a large margin on Thursday, scoring 95 points to the Bulldogs’ 37. The Dallas girls team got close to pulling out a win, putting up 60 points to West Albany’s 64.

Falls City

Baseball: Falls City/Willamina lost to Rainier on April 30 17-1, followed by a much closer game with Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter, losing 9-8. Last week the team faced Warrenton and Nestucca, losing both games 8-2 and 15-8, respectively.

Track & Field: Sophomores Carl Lopez and Mason Cushway both set PRs in the 100-meter dash at the Perrydale Invitational on Saturday, with marks of 13.87 and 14.10 respectively. Cushway set another PR in the 200 meters with a time of 29.36. Lopez and Cushway also set personal records in field events on Saturday, with Cushway setting a PR in the long jump at 14 feet, 6.5 inches and Lopez tossing the javelin 57-02.25 inches.

Perrydale

Softball: The Pirates won high-scoring game to St. Paul on April 29, 22-19, followed by a loss to Central Linn 8-4 on May 4. Perrydale notched another win on Thursday against Nestucca 16-2. The Pirates played Amity on Monday night, but results were unavailable.

Track & Field: Freshman Erik Danka set a personal record in the 1,500 meters at the Perrydale Invitational on Saturday with time of 5:22.43, and placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 31-06. Junior Finn Janesofsky placed 11th in the 100 meters with a time of 13.22. Freshman Ethan Blades set a PR in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 56.36. Sophomore Kamren Poulson placed first in the shot put with a heave of 32-08 for PR and slung a second-place toss in the discus of 102-11.25 for another PR and second place. Poulson also placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 104-09.25. Placing third in the javelin was sophomore Mason Crawford with a toss of 109-09.50. Freshmen Ethan Blades took fifth in javelin with a throw of 99-10.50. Crawford placed eighth in the high jump with a height of 4-10, third in the long jump with a leap of 17-00.50 and second in the triple jump, with a mark of 35-03. Janesofsky placed first in the pole vault, clearing a height of 8-09 for a personal record and ninth in the long jump with a mark of 14-05. Connor Graber set a PR in the triple jump, leaping to 28-02.75.

On the girls side, junior Jenna Tomkins set a PR in the 100-meter dash in 16. 22 to place ninth. Tomkins also placed second in the javelin with a throw of 65-00. Julia Fast set a PR in the 1,500 meters in a time of 6.36.16. In the discus, junior Kenna Rosenbalm set a PR with a throw of 47-04.25 to take fourth place. Rosenbalm also placed third in the high jump with a mark of 3-10. The Pirates placed 1-2 in the pole vault, with Jesalynn Griffiths taking first with a mark of 7 feet and Fast at 6-09. Both marks are PRs. Rosenbalm and Fast paired up to place seventh and eighth in the long jump, with leaps of 11-08.75 and 11-01.50, respectively.