Central
Baseball: The Panthers ended their season with a road victory against South Salem on May 19. Central won the non-league matchup 15-4. The Panthers ended the season with a 8-9, 4-6 Mid-Willamette Conference record.
Boys basketball: Central (0-3, 0-3 MWC) suffered 3 losses to start the season, losing to Silverton 84-47 in the season opener on Thursday. That was followed by 73-47 loss to Dallas on Saturday. Monday night, Central fell to South Albany 80-52.
Girls basketball: The Panthers(2-1, 2-1 MWC) lost 68-23 against Silverton on the opening game of the season on Thursday, but followed that up with a victory over Dallas 37-28 on Saturday. On Monday, Central beat South Albany at home, 57-53.
Softball: The Panthers defeated South Salem 6-1 in a non-league road game to end the 2021 season on May 19. Central completed the season with an 8-8, 4-5 MWC record.
Dallas
Boys basketball: Dallas lost its opener to South Albany 59-42 on Thursday, but rebounded on Saturday to defeat Central 73-47. The Dragons were on the road Monday at Corvallis, and lost 65-53.
Girls basketball: The Dragons started the season with two losses to South Albany 44-33 on Thursday and Central 37-28 on Saturday. Dallas played Corvallis at home on Monday night, and lost 63-39.
Softball: The Dragons (9-7, 7-3 MWC) ended the season with a loss to Lebanon 2-1 on May 19.
Falls City
Boys basketball: The Mountaineers split its first two games of the season, getting a victory in its season opener 53-43 on the road against Perrydale on May 17 , but losing to Sheridan on the road on Friday 71-62.
Perrydale
Boys basketball: The Pirates lost to Falls City in its season opening game on May 17 53-43. The loss was followed by a 56-44 win on the road against Country Christian on Friday. Perrydale won against Willamette Valley Christian 42-30 on Monday night.
Girls basketball: Perrydale’s first game of the season against Crosshill Christian was canceled. On Friday, the Pirates suffered a loss to Country Christian 51-33. The Pirates won against Willamette Valley Christian 34-18 on Monday.
