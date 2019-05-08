Central

Boys Tennis: The Central High School Panthers boys tennis team fell 5-3 at South Albany for the final league match on April 30.

In the singles match, Jean De Wouters and Nathaniel Thompson won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, and 6-1, 6-2, respectively.

In the doubles matches, Harrison Eberly and Chase Magill defeated 6-2 , 6-3.

The team ends 3-5 in league, and 5-6 overall.

Head coach Patti Youngren said the team is preparing for districts May 8-10, at Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis, beginning at 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis: The Central High School Girls Panthers tennis team battled against South Albany in the final league match for a 6-2 victory on April 30.

Before the match, the seven seniors were acknowledged for senior night.

“The entire team played well and continued to improve,” said head coach Patti Nevue. “The team won many close matches. Central ends the dual match season schedule with three consecutive wins.”

Central competes at the district tournament starting today (Wednesday) at Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis. First match begins at 8 a.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: On May 1, the Central Panthers track and field team hosted Dallas High School and Lebanon High School in a three-way meet.

On Friday, the Panthers competed at the Nike/Jesuit twilight relays event at Jesuit High School.

Senior Jaydon Aydelotte took 12th place in the boy’s 110-meter hurdles, clocking a PR at 15.47.

Freshman Sophie Bliss PR’d in the girl’s 100-meter hurdles, crossing the line at 16.38, and taking 18th place.

In the high jump, Sophia Henke nabbed 13th place, with a mark of 5-02.00.

Central traveled to West Albany on Tuesday after press time.

On Friday, the Mid-Willamette Conference junior varsity championships begin at Silverton High School at 11 a.m.

Dallas

Baseball: The Dallas Dragons baseball team (8-11 overall, 4-8 Mid-Willamette Conference) started the week off with an 11-1 loss to Silverton (15-4 overall, 8-2 MWC) on April 29.

May 1, the team traveled to West Albany (12-6 overall, 7-3 MWC), where it clinched a 4-2 win.

The game was tied at two with the Dragons batting in the top of the sixth when Hunter Bennett singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.

Eric Kessler earned the victory on the mound for Dallas Dragons Varsity. He lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out 10 and walking one.

May 1, the Dragons fell at home against West Albany in a 9-0 shutout.

Chase Reynolds took the loss. He allowed six hits and four runs over six innings, striking out seven.

Carter Weisensee led the Dragons with three hits in four at bats.

Wednesday, the team hosts Corvallis (6-15 overall, 3-9 MWC) at 5 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: The Dragons track and field team competed at Central High School, against the Panthers and Lebanon High School for a three-way meet.

On Friday, the team competed in the Rob Allen Twilight Invitational at Lebanon High School.

The Dragons boys team took second place, with 94.33 points, and the girls fell into sixth place with 44 points.

Senior Malaki Connella took first place in the 100- and 200-meters relay, clocking in at 11.02 and 22.08, respectively, snatching up a PR in the 200.

In the 400-meters race, junior Antonio Barrientos PR’d with 54.55.

Junior Gavin Grass clinched first place in the 1,500-meters, coming in at 4:20.06.

In the 3,000-meters race, senior Trevor Cross crossed the line in 8:57.71 for second place.

The Dragons 4x100-meter relay took first place in 44.79, with senior Andy Van, Connella, and seniors Benjamin Courtney and Sage Arneson.

Courtney also PR’d in the long jump with a mark of 21-08.00.

On the girls squad, senior Callista Kiner took third place in the 200-meters race, clocking in at 27.73 for a PR.

On the field, junior Ellie Osborne took second place in the discus, hurling a 107-08.00.

Wednesday, Dallas travels to Silverton, with events beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, the MWC junior varsity championships begin at 11 a,m. at Silverton High School.

Perrydale

Softball: On April 30, in the first of the three-game series against Nestucca (9-13 overall, 8-10 Special District 1), the Perrydale Pirates softball team (11-9 overall, 9-9 SD1) fell 14-4. May 3, the Pirates nabbed both wins in the doubleheader, 12-11 and 19-9, to close out the evening.

Monday, the team fell 26-2 to Vernonia.

The Pirates’ final regular games begin Wednesday at 3 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. game, both against Vernonia (19-3 overall, 17-1 SD1).

WOU

Mens Baseball: The Western Oregon University men’s baseball team took victories in the remaining four games of the regular season.

May 3, in the first two-game series of two at Saint Martin’s, the Wolves won 18-0 and 6-0, respectively. On May 4, the Wolves won 7-3 and 9-4 to wrap up the regular season.

The first game of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference is scheduled for May 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Porter Park in Portland, playing Northwest Nazarene.

Womens Softball: After the two-game loss at Concordia and Northwest Nazarene, the Western Oregon University women’s softball team has advanced to the NCAA Division II West Regionals, starting May 9 at 11 a.m., playing against San Francisco State University at Irvine, Calif.

Mens and Womens Track and Field: Taking advantage of spring conditions in the metro area, the Western Oregon track and field squads established more than a dozen season- and career-best marks on Friday while competing at the Portland Twilight.

Responsible for two of those career-best times, freshman hurdler Ana Popchock broke into the school’s all-time top 10 in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 3.80 seconds. Popchock took second place overall in the event and entered the school’s outdoor performance list at the No. 7 position.

In addition to her one-lap race, Popchock scored a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdle competition with a lifetime best of 15.28.

Popchock’s second-place finish was one of three runner-up performances by the Wolves. The women’s 1,600-meter relay quartet dipped below four minutes with a season-best 3:55.79 to take silver while men’s sprinter Codi Blodgett unleashed a career-best 10.90 in the 100-meter dash for a second-place result.

Already a national qualifier, Olivia Woods established a new season’s best in the 800 with a 2:07.93. Woods shaved nearly two seconds off her previous 2019 outdoor best and moves into the No. 7 spot on the NCAA DII performance list with the finish. Woods holds the school record in the 800 with a 2:05.91 set at last year’s national championships.

In the field events, the WOU duo of Mont Child and Sam Cole finished third and fifth overall in the hammer throw with personal records of 165-7 (50.48m) and 161-6 (49.24m).

Capping the final weekend before hosting the GNAC Championships, the Western Oregon throwers continued their ascent in the conference rankings with performances at the Linfield Open on Saturday.

The group combined for eight top-four finishes at the meet, including an individual win in the women’s discus by Moana Gianotti. Gianotti topped the field with a 139-3 (42.44m) and added a runner-up result in the shot put with a mark of 42-1 1/4 (12.83m).

Chris Steffey posted a pair of season-best marks with second-place finishes in the shot and discus. Steffey unleashed a 48-0 (14.63m) in the shot and a 154-6 (47.09m) in the discus.

Teammate Sam Cole added a third silver for the men’s throwers with a 160-9 (48.99m) in the hammer.

Moving to the track, Grace Knapp and Parker Marson highlighted action in the running events. Knapp placed second overall with a career best 4:44.86 in the 1,500, while Marson crossed the line in 15:04.88 while making his collegiate debut in the 5,000. Marson’s mark was less than seven seconds away from entering the WOU all-time outdoor performance list at that distance.

The Wolves will host the GNAC Championships next week with action taking place at McArthur Field on May 10-11.