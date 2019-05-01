Dallas boys golf trio qualifies for regionals

DALLAS --The Dallas Dragons boys golf team competed at the Tukwilla Golf Course in Woodburn on Monday, April 29, for their final league tournament of the season.

The Dragons finished with a score of 125, finishing in seventh place and taking sixth overall in league.

Adam Nicholson shot an 88, finishing 18th in the district and qualifying for third place in the individual bracket for regionals, playing next week at Trysting tree.

Tristan White shot a 98, finishing in 17th place in the district, and qualifying in second for individuals for regionals, playing next week at Trysting tree.

Xavier White shot a 92, finishing 21st in the district, and qualifying in fourth place for individuals for regionals, playing next week at Trysting tree. Tyler Beal shot a 147, and Paden Williams finished off with a 174.

Central

Baseball: The Central High School Panthers (12-4 overall, 5-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) started their week off with a series against Silverton (14-3 overall, 7-2 MWC). Monday, April 22, they fell 4-3 against the Foxes, but came back with a 10-6 victory on April 24.

Friday, they traveled to Crescent Valley (16-2 overall, 6-1 MWC), where they won 7-1.

Wednesday they host Lebanon at 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis: On April 23, the Central High School Panthers boys tennis team hosted Lebanon, initially tying 6-6 until the Warriors took over in a doubles match against Ethan Love and Owen Park.

“This match … was an excellent practice for district tennis coming down the pike in a few weeks,” said head coach Patti Youngren.

In the singles matches, the Panthers took over the courts, nabbing every win.

Isaac Bordadora swept Lebanon’s Deegan Meltzer 6-0, 6-0.

David Glade defeated Mark Workman in an intense, four-series singles match, losing 4-6 in the first set, and winning 6-4 in the second, 7-6 in the third and securing the match with a fourth 7-2 set.

“It was a great day for tennis,” Youngren said.

On Thursday, the boys battled for an easy 8-0 sweep at North Salem, with one of the singles matches and one of the doubles matches winning by default.

“It is so much fun seeing how the boys are improving each match they play,” said Youngren. “Great tennis to watch. This will be our first week of practices and games every day. This season we missed one or two days each week due to rain. The boys are loving the results of consistent play.”

The Panthers finished out their regular season on Tuesday after press time at South Albany.

Boys and girls track and field: The Central High School track team clinched second place on both the girls and boys squads, with the boys swiping 49 points and the girls piling up 52.16, at Corvallis High School on April 24, competing against their host and Silverton.

In the boys 100-meters race, junior Fabian Trujillo raced to a first-place spot in 12.02 seconds. He nabbed third place in the 200-meters race, coming across the finish line at 24.39.

Senior Jonathon Brown took first place in the 800-meters race, clocking a 2:04.26 for a personal record.

Senior Caylen Thomas picked up second place in the 1,500-meters race, coming in at 4:34.52.

In the 3,000-meters race, senior Maynard Dewitt set a PR for coming in first place at 10:00.45.

Dominating the 110-meter hurdles this season, and being undefeated so far, senior Jayden Aydelotte crossed the line in 15.87. He also took a first-place victory in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking 41.23 and crossing the line seven seconds faster than his opponents.

In the 4x400-meter relay, Central celebrated a first-place victory with a time of 3:39.91. Freshman Isaiah Hall, freshman Gabriel Cirino, freshman Kaleb McArthur and freshman Jamie Deckard-Light completed the quartet.

In the long jump, Hall set a PR by leaping into third place with a mark of 17-08.75.

In the triple jump, junior Zakk Calvillo landed a 36-03.00, taking second place and setting a PR.

Boys Golf: The Central Panthers boys golf team competed in their final tournament of the regular season on Monday, April 29, a the Tukwilla Golf Course in Woodburn.

The team finished with a total score of 414, tying for fifth place in the tournament, and landing in fifth place overall in the district.

Jordan Clark scored a 95 and finished 24th in the district; Taylor MacArthur shot a 101; Jackson Warren had a 108; Tyler Karr, 110; and Zak Karr, 122.

Girls Golf: Abby Lovrien was the only girl competing for Central, and shot 118.

Dallas

Boys Baseball: The Dallas High School Dragons baseball team (7-9 overall, 3-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) split their series against South Albany (6-13 overall, 2-7 MWC) last week. On April 22, they started things off with a 3-2 loss at South Albany.

“Hunter Bennett and Jared Coxen pitched very well, but we couldn’t get that timely hit to take us over the top and win that game,” said head coach Keeton Luther.

April 24, the team turned things around with a 4-1 victory on the Dragons home field.

April 26, the Dragons fell 14-4 to Silverton (14-3 overall, 7-2 MWC).

“They are a very good baseball team, and we didn’t come to play,” Luther said. “We look forward to playing them today and seeing what adjustments we can make.”

Wednesday they travel to West Albany (10-5 overall, 5-2 MWC) at 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis: The Dallas Dragons boys tennis team were swept 8-0 against Corvallis on April 23.

The noticeable match of the day was when doubles team Callum Francis and Darek Kanig fell in a third-set tiebreaker.

“Corvallis is the top team in the district with solid singles and doubles teams that will be highly competitive at the state tournament. Considering, the guys competed very well and I was pleased with our performance,” said head coach Caleb Gillette. “I think we went into some matches with a fearful mentality because of our opponent and that definitely hurt us. We need to be focused on ourselves and the consistent improvement we’re achieving. Overall, it was an encouraging day. It’s good to see the group improving as a whole.”

Tuesday, the boys traveled to Crescent Valley after press time.

Girls Tennis: For the first time in over a decade, the Dallas Dragons girls tennis team defeated Corvallis at the Spartans’ home court, taking the match 5-3.

In the singles matches, Emily West defeated Agata Demingo 6-0, 6-2.

In the doubles matches, the Dragons went 4-0.

“It’s been a long time since Dallas has been able to get Corvallis in girls tennis,” said head coach Jordan Sollman. “I think the biggest thing that is contributing to our great run at the end of the year has been the consistency in the line-up. By this, I mean I think we are starting to get ourselves into a groove and we are starting to hammer out who is playing doubles or singles, who is playing with who at doubles, etc. Girls are also just growing mentally. This is a group of girls that I have coached the last two to four years that just make strides every single week in our play, but the most impressive growth has come within the psychology part of the game. We preach ‘one point at a time’ every practice or match. Meaning tennis is a game of strategy, runs, rhythm and skill, no matter what you are playing (singles or doubles). It’s locking in for the long haul, understanding that you are going to win some points, but also that you may lose some points. Take everything one step at a time. Take a deep breathe and play the game. Very strong group of girls that I have loved being able to coach this year and I am really looking forward to seeing how we finish up.”

Tuesday, the girls hosted Crescent Valley after press time.

Girls Golf: The Dallas girls golf team shot their lowest round yesterday, with a team score of 438.

Emma Johnson had a season low of 106; Madi Shuck shot a 109; Annie Johnson shot 111; and Tori Woolner Shot 112.

Boys and girls track and field: The Dallas High School Dragons track team competed at Lebanon against Crescent Valley, West Albany and Lebanon on April 24, with the boys team taking third place, with 52 points, and the girls team took fourth, tallying up seven points.

On the boys side, senior Malaki Connell and sophomore Clayton Morrow went one-two in the 200-meters race, clocking a 22.27 and 23.47, respectively.

In the 110-meter hurdles race, senior Sage Arnesen nabbed third, crossing at 16.77.

Junior Seth Ellingsworth picked up third in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 49.74.

The Dragons took first place in the 4x100-meter relay, with senior Andy Van, Arnesen, senior Benjamin Courtney and Morrow working together to clock a 44.39.

On the field, the Dragons went two-three-four in the long jump, with senior James Fennell flying in at 19-00.00 for second, sophomore Drew Davison followed Fennell for a third-place spot, with an 18-04.00 mark, also setting a PR, and Ellingsworth leaping in at 17-10.00, picking up a PR along the way.

In the triple jump, Ellingsworth and Courtney went one-two, uncorking a 38-10.00 and 37-01.50, respectively, both nabbing PRS.

Friday, the Dragons participated in the Elden Keller Invite at Hare Field in Hillsboro, OR. The boys squad took first place, with 103.5 points, while the girls fell in eighth place, with 23 points.

Malaki Connella and Clayton Morrow took first and second place in the 100-meters race, finishing in 11.41 and 11.70, respectively.

They went one-two again in the 200-meters race, clocking a 22.15 and 23.23, respectively.

Connella also nabbed a first-place victory in the 400-meters, crossing the line at 51.25.

Junior Gavin Grass picked up first place in the 3,000-meters race, setting a personal record with a time of 9.23.11.

The Dragons repeated a first-place success in the 4x100 relay, crossing the line at 44.25.

The Dragons compete on the Panthers track today starting a 4 p.m.

Perrydale

Softball: The Perrydale Pirates (9-8 overall, 7-8 Special District 2) started last week with a 9-6 win at Gaston (9-9 overall, 7-6 SD2) on April 23.

On April 24, at Neah-Kah-Nie (7-12 overall, 7-8 SD2) for a doubleheader, the team opened the series up with a 2-1 loss, but nabbed a 12-6 victory to close out the evening.

On April 26, the girls hosted Gaston (9-9 overall, 7-6 SD2) for a doubleheader series, winning the first game 6-5, but losing 16-5 in the second game.

Overall, senior Sydney Perkins nabbed 12 hits, 8 RBIS, three doubles and two wins from the circle.

Junior Sydney Lawrence also picked up 12 hits, with 6 RBIs and four doubles.

Junior Kenzy Lawrence posted eight hits, seven RBIs and two doubles.

Freshman Courtney Burbank had six hits, five RBI and hit one double.

Senior Sophie Junghans added six hits and scored six runs.

Junior Naomi Cruickshank clinched five sac bunts.

Junior Nathalie Juarez contributed four hits, and one win from the circle.

Sophomore Megan Freeborn added six hits. two triples, one double, and five RBIs.

The team traveled to Nestucca (8-11 overall, 7-8 SD2) on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls track and field: The Perrydale Pirates track and field team competed with six other teams at Jefferson High School on April 25, with the boys team coming in last, nabbing 30 points, and the girls team taking second with 71.5 points.

On the boys team, Perrydale took second place in the 4x100-meters race, clocking in a 47.68, with junior David Domes, senior Dustin Silver, junior Josh Crawford, and sophomore Connor Kelly making up the squad.

On the field, sophomore Jacob Dorst took second in the discus by launching a 102-09 for a personal record.

Silver placed second in the high jump with a mark of 5-08.00.

On the girls side, juniors Jessica Cruikshank and Amity Deters went one-two in the 100-meters dash, clocking a 13.52 and 13.65, both girls nabbing PRs along the way.

On the field, junior Salome Rossevold posted a personal record in the shot put, throwing 25-11 for second place. She also took third in the discus, uncorking a 73-02 and notching another PR to her personal scoreboard.

In the high jump, junior Kaylee Rosenbalm leapt 4-06 for second place. Sophomore Dakota Lawrence followed behind with 4-00.00 leap for third place. She also took first in the triple jump, with a 27-01.00 mark and another PR.

In the long jump, reigning champion Deters nabbed first with a PR of 16-06.50.

Saturday, April 27, the track and field team traveled to Portland for the 17th Annual Portland Christian Invitational, competing alongside 24 other teams.

The boys team fell into 19th place, while the girls found themselves 10 spots up, in ninth place.

In the triple jump on the boys side, Crawford landed a 37-02.25 for third place.

On the girls team, junior Sydney Lawrence took fifth in the javelin, unleashing a 100-07.

In the high jump, Deters defended her title by taking another first place spot at 5-02.00. She took second in the long jump, at 16-06.50, and second in the triple jump, with a mark of 33-08.50.

The Pirates host their first-ever track meet at Perrydale School on May 4, beginning at 10 a.m.

Falls City

Boys and Girls track and field: On Saturday, the Mountaineers competed at Stayton High School, alongside 26 other schools.

The boys team took 21st place. The girls side did not place.

On Saturday, they compete at Perrydale, beginning at 10 a.m.

WOU

Mens Baseball: The Western Oregon University men’s baseball team played a three-game series at Concordia in Portland this weekend.

Thursday, April 25, the Wolves started the series off with a 2-0 shutout, followed by a 6-0 shutout on April 26.

The team fell 5-4 later that afternoon to close out the series.

Friday they play at Saint Martin’s at 1 p.m. to start a four-game series.

Womens Softball: The Western Oregon University women’=s softball team had a weekend of victories.

Starting April 27, they hosted Saint Martin’s, where they picked up two wins, 7-1 and 13-2, respectively.

On April 28, the Wolves hosted Central Washington and posted another pair of wins, 4-3 and 8-4, respectively.

The Wolves engage in the Great Northwest Athletic Tournament Championships beginning May 8 at Porter Park in Portland.

Track and Field: Over the weekend, the Western Oregon University track and field team competed at the OSU High Performance meet in Corvallis, Ore.

With two weeks to go before the GNAC Championships, the Western Oregon track & field teams continued its march towards the postseason while competing at the OSU High Performance meet on Saturday.

The WOU sprinters and relay teams were able to use the dry conditions to sharpen their starts and exchanges en route to several season-best times.

Competing in the invitational section of the 800, Olivia Woods set a 2019 outdoor best with a 2:09.74. Woods placed second overall in the competition behind the 2:07.88 from the University of Oregon’s Jessica Hull.

A pair of Wolves set career bests in the 400 hurdles as Grayson Burke ran a 1:05.04 and Michaela Yonkman crossing with a 1:05.98.

Benefiting from a strong wind, Hailey Sears set all-conditions career bests in the 100 and the 200. Sears topped out at a 12.63 for the 100 and a 26.18 in the 200. Codi Blodgett replicated the feat in the men’s dashes with times of 10.81 and 21.99.

Following the GNAC Multi-Event Championships on April 29-30, the Wolves will compete next weekend at the Portland Twilight and the Linfield Open. Western Oregon will host the GNAC Championship sat McArthur Field on May 10-11.