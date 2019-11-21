WOU
Volleyball: Opening a four home-game series on Thursday against the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks, the Western Oregon University Wolves fell 3-0.
Northwest Nazarene (12-12, 8-9 GNAC) had no trouble getting out of the gate, scoring the first four points of the night and starting the first set on a 10-4 run. The Nighthawks held a .229 hitting percentage in the opening set, posting a .284 mark for the entire night.
Western Oregon (4-20, 2-15 GNAC) trailed 17-13 at one point in game one, but made a run to pull back within one point late in the set. After letting the Wolves back in the door, NNU closed the set on a 6-2 wave.
WOU’s Descinda Slaughter finished with a match-high nine kills on 19 attacks. It was a season-high in kills for Slaughter and her highest single-game total since Aug. 24, 2018, when she recorded 14 against Tiffin University.
WOU picked up their only lead of the night early on in the second set. After trailing quickly 2-0, the Wolves bounced back with three straight points to take a brief 3-2 lead; Slaughter provided all three kills during the run. After the Wolves took the 3-2 advantage, the Nighthawks then ran off seven straight points and 14 of the next 15 to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 16-4 lead.
Western had a 13-4 run of their own later in the set to get competitive, but the gap was just too big to recover. Sarah Crowell tacked three service aces in a matter of four points during that run. She finished the match with six kills, eight digs, three aces and a block.
On Saturday, After a strong start, taking the first two sets of the match, the Western Oregon volleyball team fell 3-2 (25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 10-25, 9-15) to the Central Washington Wildcats Saturday afternoon at NPE Gym.
The Wolves used a mid-game run in the first set to pull from behind. Trailing 8-7, WOU rattled off 11 straight points to push ahead by 10. Central Washington (17-9, 12-6 GNAC) battled back to within four at 20-16, but Western was able to hold them off and secure the first set win.
The second game went to WOU as well, who nabbed five of the first six points in the set. Lauren Smith delivered two kills during a five-point rally, getting set up both times by Aubrey Stanton. Smith had a team-high 14 kills in the match. She added on five digs, two blocks and an assist. Stanton finished with her first double-double of the season and came within three kills of the triple double. Stanton recorded 34 assists, 26 digs, seven kills and two blocks on a .462 hitting percentage.
Central pulled out a 7-1 start in the fourth set to force a Western timeout. The run didn’t end there, however, as the Wildcats won nine of the first 10 points of the game. The Wolves were held to just 10 points in the set, recording only three kills on 30 attacks with five errors.
With the match coming down to the fifth set, the game opened evenly with a 3-3 tie after six points. That’s when the Wildcats took charge and scored four straight points to take their definitive lead. Swart’s kill for the 15th point would seal the set and comeback win for CWU.
Saturday’s game represented the first five-set match between the Wolves and Wildcats since 2016 and Central’s first five-set win over Western since 2009.
Sianna DeCarli finished with 11 kills in the match on 37 attacks, picking up two blocks and a dig for the Wolves. WOU had 14 team blocks, their highest total of the season.
Next up, the Wolves will play their final week of the 2019 season. WOU hosts Concordia Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Montana State Billings Thursday, Nov. 21. Both matches are set for a 7 p.m. PST first serve at NPE Gym.
Soccer: The Western Oregon soccer team’s best season in nearly two decades came to an end on Thursday night when they fell 4-1 to the Seattle Pacific Falcons in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships at Interbay Stadium.
Seattle Pacific utilized a big first half of scoring to earn their trip to the championship game against Western Washington. The Falcons scored three of their goals before the break, first striking 23 minutes in. Chloe Gellhaus nailed the longest goal of the night from 24 yards out when her laser off the boot tucked inside the upper left corner. It was Gellhaus’ seventh goal of the season.
SPU waited just five more minutes before finding net again, this time on a penalty kick by Claire Neder.
The Falcons paced the attack in the first half, out-shooting the Wolves 14-7. They held a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal in the game.
Leading 3-0 coming out of the half, the Falcons extended that lead to four with Sophia Chilczuk’s eighth goal of the year, yet the second half would be played evenly with each side scoring one goal.
It took until the 80th minute for junior Malia Napoleon to net her first collegiate goal and get Western Oregon on the board. Isabelle Creighton crossed a pass into the box that Napoleon pushed on a header just out of reach of SPU keeper Riley Travis.
“This was not the result we wanted tonight, but this team definitely fought for 90 minutes,” said Western Oregon head coach Kacey Bingham. “We thought we had a great start and were unlucky on a few of our attempts. We made a lot of changes going into the second half and we really adapted well.”
The four goals allowed was the most given up by Western Oregon since Oct. 12, and only the second time this season they have allowed more than two goals to an opponent.
Alyssa Tomasini led WOU with six shots on Thursday. Danielle VanOrd backed her up with another three. Napoleon’s goal would be the only shot that came on target.
Western Oregon closed the season 10-6-3 overall and 7-3-2 in conference play. It was the most overall wins for the Wolves since the 2002 season and their most conference wins since then as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.