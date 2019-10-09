Central

Football: The Panthers (1-4 overall, 1-4 Mid-Willamette Conference) fell 24-7 to South Albany (2-3 overall, 2-3 MWC) on Friday night.

Sophomore Brooks Ferguson, quarterback, went 98 yards on 28 attempts for one touchdown.

Seniors Corbin Sedlacek and Ricky Taylor led in defense with four tackles each.

This Friday, the team hosts Lebanon (2-3 overall, 2-3 MWC) at 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: The Panthers opened the week by nabbing a 4-2 win at South Albany (4-3 overall, 1-1 MWC) for their first league game.

“It was a very exciting game,” said head coach Jose Becerra. “The players really wanted to win and it showed throughout the entire game.”

Sophomore Andres Rincon and junior Owen LeMaster each recorded a goal, and junior Omar Ceja nabbed two.

On Thursday, the team fell 3-1 against Corvallis (3-5 overall, 2-0 MWC).

The Spartans scored all three goals in the first half. In the second half, “we began with a lot more confidence and not as afraid or scared to challenge them,” Becerra said.

Junior Leonardo Hernandez clinched the team’s only goal.

Tuesday, the Panthers hosted Lebanon (5-2-1 overall, 0-2 MWC) after press time.

Girls Soccer: On Thursday, the Panthers (1-6-2 overall, 0-2 MWC) suffered an 11-0 defeat at Corvallis (4-1-1 overall, 1-0 MWC).

The team had four shots on goal, and goalkeeper Cecilia Espericueta picked up eight saves for the night.

On Monday, the Panthers played at Lebanon and lost 6-3.

On Thursday, North Salem (2-6 overall, 1-1 MWC) comes to Panther territory at 6 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: The boys and girls teams competed at the 16th Annual Harrier Classic on Saturday.

The boys team nabbed 24th place, out of 30 teams. No boys crossed the finish line in the top 50.

The girls team took 17th place, out of 24 teams. Sophomore Sophie Bliss crossed the finish line in 19th place, clocking a 20:39.00.

The Panthers get a week of rest, and then they’re back at it on Oct. 16, hosting a meet for the very first time at Independence Sports Park.

Dallas

Volleyball: It was a tough week for the Dragons (8-6 overall, 5-4 MWC), battling two of the top teams in the league.

On Oct. 1, the Dragons fell 3-0 against West Albany (13-1 overall, 9-0 MWC) ; Thursday, the team lost 3-2 at South Albany (10-4 overall, 7-2 MWC).

Overall, senior Hailey Van Well led with 29 kills and 23 digs. Junior Anna Garus added 16 digs, while senior Anna Toma nabbed 25 assists. Senior Taylor Williams nabbed 10 blocks, six kills and 25 digs. Senior Ellie Osborn tallied up 17 digs, while senior Alethia Roby added 10 digs.

Tuesday, the Dragons traveled to Silverton (4-8 overall, 4-5 MWC) after press time on Tuesday.

Boys Soccer: The Dragons opened league on Oct. 1 at Corvallis (3-5 overall, 2-0 MWC), suffering a 10-0 shutout. On Thursday, it fell 4-2 against Silverton (4-3 overall, 1-1 MWC). Senior Carson Overstreet recorded two goals, and sophomore Ethan Fech added an assist.

On Tuesday, the team hosted South Albany (4-3 overall, 1-1 MWC) after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: Junior Toby Ruston led the way for the Dallas Dragons boys team on Saturday at the 16th Annual Harrier Classic, clocking in at 16:00.09 and clinching fourth place.

In eighth place was senior Gavin Grass, for a 16:09.50 finish.

The boys finished in sixth place overall out of 30 teams.

There were not enough girls to score for the girls team.

On Oct. 16, Dallas joins several other schools at Bush Park for an MWC meet.

Perrydale

Football: Friday night’s 44-22 victory at Waldport was the Pirates’ (5-0 overall, 2-0 Special District 1 North) fifth consecutive win this season, which puts the team in the No. 5 spot in league by the Oregon School Athletics Association.

Senior Josh Crawford led on offense, driving 155 yards on 13 attempts for two touchdowns. Senior David Domes passed 168 for 68 and one touchdown.

On defense, sophomore Fin Janesofsky and junior Matt Haynes each nabbed nine tackles each.

Friday, the team travels to St. Paul (5-0 overall, 2-0 SD1N) for a battle against the No. 3 team. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Pirates (21-5 overall, 7-2 Casco League) split games this week, falling 3-0 at Crosshill Christian (16-2 overall, 7-2 Casco) on Oct. 1, but nabbing a 3-0 win against Falls City (5-9 overall, 2-7 Casco) on Thursday.

The team hit the road on Tuesday, playing Willamette Valley Christian (5-7 overall, 4-5 Casco) after press time, and travels to St. Paul (17-5 overall, 9-0 Casco) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Falls City

Football: The Mountaineers (1-3 overall, 1-1 SPD1) suffered a 55-14 loss at Mohawk Friday night.

Junior Jacob Labrado moved the chains for 129 yards in 25 attempts and nabbed one touchdown. Junior Bobby McEwan picked up the second touchdown, and rushed for 509 yards on eight attempts.

This Friday, the team hosts Siletz Valley (0-4 overall, 0-2 SD1N) at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Mountaineers split games this week, starting things off with a 3-0 victory at C.S. Lewis Academy (3-15 overall, 0-9 Casco), then falling 3-0 against Perrydale (21-5 overall, 7-2 Casco).

Tuesday, the team hosted Crosshill Christian after press time.

Thursday, the team travels to Willamette Valley Christian (5-7 overall, 4-5 Casco) at 6 p.m.

WOU

Soccer: The Wolves opened up a five home-game stretch with a 2-0 shutout victory against Seattle Pacific for the first time in 17 years. Junior Alyssa Tomasini and senior Isabelle Creighton each recorded a goal. The team gears up for a game against Concordia on Thursday at 3 p.m. at home.

Volleyball: The Wolves split games this week, winning its first game since conference opened, on Thursday against Saint Martin’s, pulling out a 3-1 victory.

Saturday, the team fell 3-0 at Seattle Pacific.

It hosts Alaska on Thursday at 7 p.m.