Central

Football: The Central High School Panthers football (0-1 overall, 0-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) team faced Silverton (1-0 overall, 1-0 MWC) on Panther home turf on Sept. 6 and lost 50-0 to the Foxes.

Boys Soccer: The Central High School Panthers boys soccer team (0-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) lost 6-0 to McNary (1-1 overall, 0-0 Mountain Valley Conference) in a non-league match on Sept. 3.

“It was our first game and no one had played at the varsity level besides one player,” said head coach Jose Becerra. “Overall, we played hard and showed some resilience during the second half.”

On Sept. 5, the Panthers faced La Salle (1-0 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) and fell 10-0.

“We played hard in the second half, but they just kept coming at us,” Becerra said. “Overall, it was a great learning experience for everyone. It was their first time playing at a high-competition level and against some very strong teams that can move the ball very well. These two games will help us greatly throughout the season because we can only improve from here on out. More importantly, we showed a lot of character during the La Salle game and really came out fighting. It was a big change from the first game, and I was glad to see that. We will continue to grow and improve throughout the season, and I am looking forward to the challenge and seeing them improve game-by-game and day-by-day. I have already seen a lot of growth in many of the players and it is inspiring to see.”

Volleyball: The Central High School Panthers volleyball team (2-1 overall, 0-1 MWC) opened its regular season with a four set, 3-1 loss against West Albany (1-0, 1-0 MWC) on Sept. 5.

The team lost, but head coach Bruce Myers said he was extremely pleased with how hard the girls competed.

“We just need to be more consistent,” he said. “We passed better in the third set, so our hitting percentage was much better.”

The Panthers won the third set 25-18.

Overall, junior Emily Cole nabbed one kill, 12 digs and 14 assists. Junior Kennedy Kantola added 12 kills and five digs. Senior Grace Holstad contributed 10 kills, with nine digs.

The Panthers hosted Lebanon (0-2 overall, 0-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: The Central High School Panthers cross-country team competed at the Ultimook Race at Hydrangea Ranch on Sept. 7. No runners came in the top 20 for the boys or girls teams.

Dallas

Boys Soccer: The Dallas Dragons boys soccer team (1-0 overall, 0-0 MWC) swept St. Helens (0-1 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) 4-0 in the first non-league match of the season.

Head coach Victor Calderon was happy with the team’s performance.

“It was the first clean sheet in decades for Dallas, even though we are starting with four freshmen,” Calderon said.

Senior Carson Overstreet scored all four goals.

Junior Alex Lavier, freshman Joerg Shambaugh, sophomore Ethan Fech and freshman Ben Fink each recorded an assist.

The Dragons traveled to Crook County (0-1 overall, 0-0 Intermountain Conference) after press time on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer: The Dallas Dragons girls soccer team (0-1 overall, 0-0 MWC) played one half of a game, and just a few minutes of the second half, at Central Linn (1-0-1 overall, 0-0 Special District 3) before coaches and officials called it off early due to recurring lightening strikes.

The score was 7-3, with Central Linn in the lead.

Freshman Zoe Giertych scored two goals, and freshman Onya Darland scored the third.

“We are still learning what it means to be on an organized team, such as traveling on a bus to and from games, and playing well together on the field, not just socially off the field,” said head coach Kendra Steele. “Some players are beginning to truly understand the roles and responsibilities of positions they played yesterday, not just being randomly placed on the field. Central Linn presented some strong offensive players and had a visible competitive spirit. The season should only get better from here. We’re happy with where we’re starting at and looking forward to the growth yet to come.”

The girls hosted Tillamook (1-2 overall, 0-0 Cowapa League) on Tuesday after press time.

Volleyball: A season-opener 3-0 win at Lebanon (0-2 overall, 0-1 MWC) was how the Dallas Dragons volleyball team (2-1 overall, 1-0 MWC) started things off on Sept. 5.

“The first match of the season is always a little nerve wracking for the kids,” said head coach Kayce Lilley. “It was nice to get the first one out of the way. We definitely have some things to clean up and make sharper. We served pretty tough, (senior) Aletheia Roby having four aces and (senior) Anna Toma having six aces kind of set the serving tone. And even when we weren’t getting aces, we were able to keep Lebanon out of the system pretty often. Overall, not a bad way to start the season and we’re excited to see how we stack up against the other teams in league.”

Senior Hailey Van Well picked up 13 kills, and nabbed two aces.

Senior Taylor Williams added six kills, while Toma contributed six aces and 21 assists.

On Sept. 7, the team battled against North Salem (1-3 overall, 0-1 MWC) at the McKay Tournament and won 2-0. Later that afternoon, the Dragons fell 2-0 to South Eugene (4-1 overall, 0-0 Southwest Conference). The team engaged in a doubleheader at Silverton (0-2 overall, 0-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross Country: The Dallas Dragons High School cross-country team participated in the Ultimook Race at Hydrangea Ranch on Sept. 7.

Junior Toby Ruston nabbed fourth place, crossing the line at 16:41.73.

Senior Gavin Grass was right behind Ruston for a fifth-place finish at 16:43.31.

No one on the girl’s team finished in the top 20.

Perrydale

Football: It was a 44-28 victory for the Perrydale High School Football team on Sept. 6 at Lyle.

After a slow start, sophomore Fin Janesofsky led the Pirates back from a 14-point deficit with 249 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Senior Josh Crawford ran for two touchdowns.

The defense was lead by Evan Lambert’s with 10 tackles and Jaylin Baker with eight tackles.

Volleyball: The Perrydale High School Pirates volleyball team (6-0 overall, 1-0 Casco League) is off to a good start.

“We have had a great start to the season starting with Country Christian tournament by going undefeated,” said head coach Denise Dickey. Our win against Crosshill Christian (3-1 overall, 1-1 Casco League) added to the excitement for the start of the season. The team looked very solid, we still have a lot to work on and lots of room for improvement. Our errors have been greatly reduced compared to last year at the start of the season.”

The Pirates won 3-0 against Crosshill on Sept. 5.

Junior Bailey Savage added 12 kills with five blocks. Junior Dakota Lawrence added six kills, senior Sydney Lawrence nabbed six kill, and senior Kenzy Lawrence nabbed 10 digs. Junior Megan Freeborn came away with two aces, and senior Nathalie Juarez pulled out 27 assists.

Monday, the Pirates traveled to Falls City and dominated 3-0.

Falls City

Football: The Falls City High School Mountaineers (0-1 overall, 0-0 Special District 1 North) opened the season on Sept. 6 with a 46-14 loss at Yoncalla (1-0 overall, 0-0 Special District 1 South).

Junior Jacob Labrado scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter, and junior Bobby McEwen scored on a 61-yard run in the fourth quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Mountaineers were down 26-0.

“We fumbled the first three times we had the ball, and dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t get out of,” said head coach Laric Cook. “A lot of missed assignments and tackles we will have to correct if we plan on being in the game against Camas Valley on Friday”

The Mountaineers will host Camas Valley (1-0 overall, 0-0 Special District 2) at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Western Oregon University

Football: A 45-20 loss faced the Western Oregon University Wolves (0-1 overall, 0-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) on Sept. 5 in the team’s season opener at Angelo State in Texas.

WOU started out strong, with a touchdown by sophomore Omari Lund in the first quarter to push the team ahead 7-3. The Rams responded with a two-touchdown drive that placed them on top 24-7. One last drive closed the scoring when WOU capitalized on a 13 play, 96-yard drive that took over five minutes, Senior Ty Currie completed 202 yards and a touchdown, while Lund had 82 yards on 21 carries, and two touchdowns. On defense, sophomores Jaylin Parnell and Joey Sinclaire led with eight tackles each. Saturday, WOU hosts Texas A&M, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at MacArthur Field. The game will feature free admission for all.

Soccer: The Wolves women’s soccer team (1-1 overall, 0-0 GNAC) opened the season with a 6-0 shutout at Western Colorado on Sept. 6. The next day, the Wolves fell 1-0 to Adams State.

The Wolves travel on Saturday to Cal State Monterey Bay at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Over the weekend, the Western Oregon University Wolves volleyball team (0-3 overall, 0-0 GNAC) engaged in the Concordia Tournament, where it lost all three games: 3-1 to Metropolitan State; 3-0 to Cal Poly Pomona; and 3-1 to Cal State Monterey Bay. On Thursday, the team travels to the Division II West Region Showcase.