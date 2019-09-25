Central

Volleyball: The Panthers (5-7 overall, 2-4 Mid-Willamette Conference) split the week with a 3-1 loss to South Albany (6-2 overall, 3-1 MWC) on Sept. 17, and a 3-1 victory against North Salem (1-8 overall, 0-5 MWC).

Against the RedHawks, senior Sydney Nash tallied up 22 assists and nine digs; junior Kennedy Kantola added seven kills, two digs and two blocks; senior Grace Holstad contributed 14 kills, four digs and two blocks. Sophomore Katie Fraley recorded 11 kills for the night, with five digs; junior Emily Cole added three digs, and Julieta Alarcon nabbed seven.

Thursday, Nash added 16 digs, and Holstad contributed five digs and 22 kills. Fraley recorded six kills and five digs, and Cole finished the night with 13 assists and 11 digs.

Saturday, the team competed at the Rogue Valley Classic Tournament, nabbing a 2-1 win against Del Norte, a 2-1 win against Ashland (3-4 overall, 3-2 Midwestern League) but fell 2-0 to McNary (4-5 overall, 0-5 Mountain Valley Conference).

The Panthers host Crescent Valley (3-6 overall, 2-3 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Soccer: The Panthers (2-2-1 overall, 0-0 MWC) celebrated a 2-1 win last week at Milwaukie Academy of the Arts.

Sophomore Charles Garcia scored the first goal in the second half that knotted the two teams 1-1. Five minutes later, junior Omar Ceja recorded the second goal.

The team hosts Putnam (3-2 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer: The team split games this week, losing 4-2 at Redmond on Tuesday. Thursday was the Panthers’ (1-3-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) first victory of the season, winning 4-0 against Milwaukie (0-4 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference).

Boys and Girls Cross-country: The Panthers competed at the Three Course Challenge on Sept. 18 in Stayton.

The girls team came in fourth place out of five teams, with sophomore Sophie Bliss coming across the line first for the team, clocking in at 22:32. Freshman Sadie Wendring was the second Panther to score, crossing the line at 23:49 in 15th place. Sophomore Faith Sanchez rounded out the top 20 finish, at 24:14.

On the boys side, Central took 10th place out of 10 teams, with sophomore Gabriel Cirino nabbing 22nd place, clocking in at 19.29.

The Panthers compete today at the Mid-Willamette Pre Conference at Crystal Lake Sports Park in Corvallis.

Dallas

Football: On Friday night, the Dragons (2-1 overall, 2-1 MWC) defeated North Salem 37-6 (1-2 overall, 1-2 MWC).

The team hosts Corvallis (1-2 overall, 1-2 MWC) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Dragons (6-4 overall, 3-2 MWC) celebrated the start of the week with a 3-2 triumph at Crescent Valley (3-6 overall, 3-2 MWC), but fell 3-0 against Corvallis (5-2 overall, 4-1 MWC).

The team headed to North Salem (1-10 overall, 0-5 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Soccer: Although the Dragons fell 6-3 in its contest against Central Linn/Mohawk on Sept. 17, the team is making strides from the beginning of the season, according to head coach Kendra Steele.

“Since playing (Central Linn) a couple of weeks ago, the team has made improvements,” she said.

Freshmen Onya Darland, Zoe Giertych, and Trisha Courson each recorded one goal for the night.

“We played our original players in a couple different positions, which they seemed to adapt well,” Steele said. “With updates in our skills in the past couple of weeks the team seemed stronger and was able to play tougher. After the game Central Linn’s coach commented on the improvement the team overall had made and was impressed with the quality of character the team illustrated.

“Overall I am proud of the tactical progress the team has made in such a short amount of time.

We have a good break until our next game next Wednesday, against Santiam Christian at 6 p.m., which we will be working on more aggressive approach to defending our opponent and transition to counter attacking.”

Boys and Girls Cross-country: On Saturday, the Dragons boys and girls team competed at the Three Course Challenge at Camp Rilea.

Junior Toby Ruston nabbed a third-place finish for the boys team, clocking in at 14:51 in the 4,500 meters course. No girls finished in the top twenty.

The team competes at the Mid-Willamette Conference pre meet in Corvallis at 4 p.m. today.

Perrydale

Football: the Pirates (3-0 overall, 0-0 Special District 1) dominated Glendale (1-2 overall, 0-0 Skyline League) 54-6 on Friday night for their third consecutive win of the non-conference schedule. The Pirates start league play on Friday at 7 p.m. by hosting Siletz Valley (0-2 overall, 0-0 Mountain West League).

Falls City

Football: Scoring no touchdowns throughout the contest, the Mountaineers (0-2 overall, 0-0 Special District 1) fell 44-0 to Hosanna Christian (3-0 overall, 0-0 Mountain Valley League).

The team opens up league on Friday by hosting Waldport (2-0 overall, 0-0 Sunset League) at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: It was the week of losses for the Mountaineers, with a 3-1 loss at Jewell (5-6 overall, 3-2 Casco League) on Sept. 17 and a 3-1 loss against Willamette Valley Christian (4-3 overall, 3-1 Casco League).

Monday, the team hosted Livingstone Adventist Academy and today, Wednesday, the team travels to St. Paul at 4 p.m.

WOU

Football: In the first conference game of the season, the Wolves won 42-36 to Azusa Pacific.

The Wolves travel to Central Washington on Saturday. Kick off is slated for 6 p.m.

Volleyball: The Wolves opened league play on Sept. 17 at Concordia, losing 3-0 to the Cavaliers.

Saturday, the team suffered another 3-0 loss, this time to Montana State Billings.

The team hosts Western Washington on Thursday at 7 p.m.