Central

Football: The Central High School Panthers football team (1-1 overall, 1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) recorded a 14-0 victory at McKay (0-2 overall, 0-2 MWC) on Friday night. No other stats were available.

Volleyball: On Thursday, the Central Panthers volleyball team (2-5 overall, 1-3 MWC) lost both games in a doubleheader at Silverton High School (2-4 overall, 2-2 MWC); 3-0 to Dallas High School (5-3 overall, 2-1 MWC) and 3-0 to the Foxes.

Overall, junior Kennedy Kantola nabbed 18 kills an d 12 digs; junior Emily Cole tallied up 11 assists. Senior Grace Holstad added 15 kills and six digs.

On Saturday, the team rallied against Centennial in the Dallas Volleyball Tournament at DHS, and lost 2-0.

The team hosts South Albany (5-2 overall, 2-1 MWC) after press time on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer: Last week, the Central girls soccer team (0-2-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) lost 2-1 against North Bend (4-1 overall, 0-1 Midwestern League) on Sept. 10, and tied 2-2 against McKay (0-4-1 overall, 0-0 Mountain Valley Conference) Thursday.

Overall, the Panthers nabbed 16 shots on goal, three goals and seven saves.

The team traveled to Redmond on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: The Central Panthers boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park.

Sophomore Sophie Bliss crossed the line in 11th place, clocking a 21:01.8.

Freshman Sadie Wendring finished in 16th place, at 21:48.7.

On the boys team, the Panthers placed fifth place overall, with 193 points.

In 15th place, sophomore Gabriel Cirino clocked in at 17:59.8.

The Panthers compete today (Wednesday) at the Stayton Invite at Stayton Middle School Nature Trails.

Dallas

Football: The Dallas Dragons football team (1-1 overall, 1-1 MWC) lost 28-20 to Lebanon (2-0 overall, 2-0 MWC).

The Dragons kept the Warriors from scoring in the first quarter. In the second, the Warriors led by two points.

Senior Jared Coxen led the rushing attack with 53 yards on 11 attempts, and scored two touchdowns for the team.

Senior Colson Spencer rushed for 22 yards on six attempts. Senior Landon Gardner also nabbed a touchdown.

The Panthers will host North Salem on Friday at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Dallas Dragons volleyball team (5-3 overall, 2-1 MWC) split games at a doubleheader at Silverton High School on Thursday, losing 3-2 to Silverton (2-4 overall, 2-2 MWC) and winning 3-0 to Central High School (2-5 overall, 1-3 MWC).

Overall, senior Hailey Van Well nabbed seven aces, 27 kills and 26 digs. Senior Taylor Williams added 18 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Kaitlyn Van Well contributed 13 kills. Senior Aletheia Roby picked up three aces, and sophomore Ruby Earhart tallied five kills.

On Saturday, the Dragons hosted the Dallas Volleyball Tournament, where it won 2-0 against Parkrose (1-6 overall, 1-3 Mountain Valley Conference) and 2-1 against McKay (1-6 overall, 1-3 MVC), but lost 2-0 to Astoria (5-2 overall, 0-0 Cowapa League).

The Dragons traveled to Crescent Valley on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Soccer: The Dallas Dragons boys soccer team (2-0 overall, 0-0 MWC) clinched a 4-2 victory at Crook County (0-2 overall, 0-0 Intermountain Conference) on Sept. 10.

Senior Carson Overstreet scored three goals, nabbing a hat trick in the process, and sophomore Ethan Fech also contributed a goal. Senior Robert Phillips picked up 12 saves as well as an assist.

On Tuesday after press time, the Dragons host Putnam (1-1 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference).

Girls Soccer: Only allowing one goal to slip past its defense, the Dallas Dragons girls soccer team picked up an 11-1 win against Perrydale/Amity.

Twenty minutes into the first half, the Dragons had scored four goals, and by halftime, it was 7-0.

Freshman Zoe Giertych nabbed four goals; freshman Trista Courson added three, and freshman Onya Darland contributed two. Junior Kacey Jordan and sophomore Elaina Toll each scored one.

“The players implemented great skills from practice from this week,” said head coach Kendra Steele. “They will continue to progress in the upcoming weeks.”

The Dragons traveled to Central Linn/Mohawk after press time on Tuesday.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: The Dallas Dragons boys and girls cross-country team competed at the Northwest Classic on Saturday, in Eugene.

Toby Ruston finished in eighth place, crossing the line at 15:58.80.

No one on the girls team finished in the top 20.

The team will head to Camp Rilea for the Three Course Challenge on Saturday.

Perrydale

Volleyball: Over the weekend, the Perrydale Pirates (12-1 overall, 2-0 Casco League) competed in the East-West Volleyball Classic at Powder Valley High School.

The Pirates won 2-1 to Jordan Valley (3-9 overall, 1-0 High Desert League); 2-0 to Pilot Rock (2-8 overall, 0-0 Blue Mountain Conference); 2-0 to Adrian (3-11 overall, 0-0 HDL); 2-0 to Crane (5-6 overall, 0-0 HDL) and 2-0 to Wallowa (7-5 overall, 0-1 Old Oregon League). It lost 2-0 to Powder Valley (15-1 overall, 0-1 OOL). The Pirates traveled to Livingstone Adventist Academy after press time on Tuesday.

Falls City

Volleyball: The Falls City Mountaineers (4-4 overall, 1-2 Casco League) fell 3-0 to Crosshill Christian (5-1 overall, 3-1 Casco League) on Sept. 11.

The Mountaineers traveled to Jewell after press time on Tuesday.

WOU

Football: The Western Oregon University Wolves lost 34-27 against Texas A&M Commerce, in the Wolves’ home opener. Saturday, the team travels to Azusa Pacific, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Last weekend, the Wolves volleyball team traveled to the Division II West Region Showcase in Turlock California. On Thursday, the team fell 3-0 to Stanislaus State, and fell again, 3-0, to Sonoma State. On Friday, the Wolves swept Holy Names 3-0, and did it again that afternoon, winning 3-0 against Notre Dame De Namur. The team opens up Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Concordia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday after press time.

Women’s Soccer: It was a battle this week for the WOU women’s soccer team. On Saturday, the team lost 1-0 in overtime to Cal State Monterey Bay.

On Monday, the Wolves faced the Academy of Art and tied 2-2.

On Thursday at 3 p.m. the Wolves host Hawaii Pacific.