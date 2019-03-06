Central

Boys Basketball: The Central Panthers boys basketball team’s (11-14 overall, 9-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) season ended Friday when they lost in their first playoff game 56-34 at Willamette Valley High School (19-5 overall, 12-3 Midwestern League) in Eugene.

It was a heartbreaker of a night.

“This was not the result we were hoping for,” said head coach Tim Kreta. “We were able to play with them for the first quarter and were within five heading into the second. We got the looks we wanted but we just couldn’t capitalize on our end then we gave up some easy buckets. (Senior) Kaleb Kantola was able to hit some shots which kept us within reach for some time, and (senior) Jesse Cable did another great job on their main scorer. We had some breakdowns with our team defense and then we tried to push the pace a little to get a few quick buckets but were unsuccessful. ... Having said that, I am proud of our season and of this team. This was an interesting year with some of our games. We were able to finish third in league for the first time at the 5A level, and made it to the sweet 16 for the fifth year in a row. ... I wish our seniors all the best and look forward to them competing in their respective spring sports. I know we have some young players who learned fom the ride this year. They are hungry for spring and ready to work on the things that they need to get ready for next season.”

Kantola led for the night in scoring with 14 points and sophomore Junior Nunez added seven.

Girls Basketball: The end of the season came to a close for the Central Panthers girls basketball team (14-11 overall, 9-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) on Friday evening, when they lost 41-26 against Crater (21-4 overall, 13-2 Midwestern League).

The first half of the game, the Panthers were up by four, but weren’t shooting the ball well from the outside.

“The second half, Crater turned up the pressure with a mixture of a full court press and a half court trap and we did not handle the pressure well,” said head coach Julie McDonald. “We continued not to shoot the ball well from the perimeter going 0/11 from the 3-point line and turnovers allowed Crater to capitalize on our turnovers. Both the turnovers due to pressure and poor shooting from the perimeter was enough for Crater to overcome a four-point half time deficit and went on a 19-4 third quarter run to take control of the game.

Faith Berry led the team with 10 points going 5/7 from the field and grabbing six rebounds.”

Perrydale

Girls Basketball: The Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team (23-9 overall, 14-9 Casco League) wrapped up their 2018-19 season with a fifth-place spot in state after losing 36-28 to Damascus Christian (27-4 overall, 11-1 The Valley 10 League) on Saturday in the semifinals.

“Things went extremely well,” said head coach Terry Newton. “We beat Rogue Valley by one point to go to Baker City. In the semi-finals we upset Jordan Valley, who was the third-ranked team in the state, by three points. We played Powder Valley in the semi-finals and we were ahead 35 to 40 going into the fourth quarter. We were literally eight minutes away from playing for the state championship. We played Damascus Christian for the third/fifth place finish. We ended up losing to them and finishing fifth in the State. Obviously it was a great season finishing 23 and 9. Next year could be even better. We lose two great seniors in Alyssa Lux and Sydney Perkins. They will be hard to replace but we return seven of our first nine from the group.”

WOU

Mens Basketball: The Western Oregon University mens basketball team split games for their final week of the regular basketball season, losing 79-69 at Western Washington on Feb. 28, but securing a 68-56 win at Simon Frasier on Saturday.

This Thursday, the team plays at Montana State University Billings for the first round of GNAC Championships. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Womens Basketball: Finishing up their final week of basketball, the Western Oregon University Wolves womens basketball team started the week off with a 60-53 victory on their home court against Seattle Pacific to snap their six-game losing streak.

Then on Saturday, the team fell 82-58 to Saint Martin’s to wrap things up.

They will not be moving on to the GNAC Championships.

Mens Baseball: The Western Oregon University mens baseball team nabbed four wins out of five games played over the weekend on their home field in Monmouth.

Saturday, they led 8-2 in their first game against Montana State University Billings, and 8-6 for the second contest, also against MSUB.

Sunday, they opened up play against MSUB and won 8-6 and 12-11, respectively, for the first two games, but fell 7-3 in the evening.

This weekend, they travel to Central Washington for a two-day doubleheader, starting at noon on Saturday.

Womens softball: Playing for the first time since February, the Western Oregon University Wolves softball team split their doubleheader on Friday, clinching an 8-2 victory against Kentucky Wesleyan but fell 3-0 to St. Louis.

Saturday, they opened play with another 8-2 win, this time against Findlay, Ohio, and went on to nab a 3-2 win over Minnesota State.

Sunday, they suffered another loss, this time 2-0 against Tiffin, but won 6-1 against Malone for their final game of the weekend.

The Wolves host Simon Frasier for a doubleheader at their home field in Monmouth, starting at noon.