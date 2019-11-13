EUGENE — Toby Ruston of Dallas High School clinched an eighth-place podium finish at the state championship cross-country meet on Saturday at Lane Community College to finish out his 2019 cross-country season.
The junior finished the 5,000-meter race in 15:45.90, but he felt like he could have done better.
“It wasn’t exactly what I was hoping for,” he said. “I was hoping to get fifth and to set a personal record, but that didn’t happen. I wanted to hold back the first mile and picking it up on the second, but I just started out way too fast.”
Finishing in 27th place for the Dragons was senior Gavin Grass, clocking in at 16:34.80.
Senior Antonio Barrientos clocked in at 17:06.90 for 50th place; sophomore Joshua Rodli finished in 60th, with a time of 17:31.50. Senior Ryan Jones placed 71st, crossing the line in 17:48.80. Juniors Chris Smyth and Daniel Floyd took 92nd and 94th place, respectively, coming across the line in 19:46.30 and 20:03.90.
The course at LCC contains hills, which may have contributed to the team looking a little more tired than they did on the flat course in Corvallis at districts, said head coach Monique Lankheet.
“When we ran at districts it was pretty flat, and on this course there were a lot of hills and ups and downs, and what I’m hearing from some of the kids is ‘the hill took it out of me,’” said Lankheet. “And, we did some hill training but we didn’t do a lot of hill training at the end, which might be a note to self, that maybe we should focus on that a little bit more toward the end of the season because if they make it this far, this is where we’re at.”
Going into the state meet, the Dragons were hoping for fourth place overall as a team.
“They ran the best that they could today,” Lankheet said. “Were we hoping for a little bit more? Yeah, we were hoping for a trophy today, but I feel like you can’t take away effort, and if they run their best than that’s all they can do.
“It’s always inspiring to see them continue to work really, really hard even though they’re aware they’re maybe not running as well, but they’re still plugging away, and they never give up, which I think is saying a lot about the kids and the team.”
