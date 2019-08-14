Salem little league team travels to world series

Jacob Hoda, a member of the Salem Sprague Little League baseball team, is playing with his team in the little league world series in Williamsfort, Pennsylvania. Games begin on Aug. 16 and will run through Aug. 25. Both sets of his grandparents live in Dallas, and his parents, Kate and Joe Hoda graduated from Dallas High School. The little league world series is an international tournament, with eight national teams and eight international teams competing. The Sprague Little League baseballs entered the tournament undefeated. To make it to the world series, the team won its district championship, the regionals game in Bend, Ore., and the Northwest Regionals in San Bernadino, Calif. Lynda Johnston, one of Hoda’s grandparents, leaves today with Hoda’s mom and his siblings to watch Hoda play in the tournament.